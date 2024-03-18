Strikes | Uutissuomalainen: SAK's board will discuss possible new labor struggles on Tuesday

According to Uutissuomalainen, the plan is to announce possible new strikes in the middle of this week.

Salaries The board of the central organization SAK will meet on Tuesday morning for an extraordinary meeting to discuss possible new industrial disputes, says News Finn.

SAK's trade unions are represented on the board. The government can make a decision in principle on the continuation of the industrial action, after which the trade unions decide on their own actions.

Trade unions started a week ago on Monday the two-week long political strikes to oppose the Prime Minister Petteri Orpon (kok) the government's labor market reforms and social security cuts.

The effects of the ongoing strikes are visible above all in Finnish exports and industry. The strikes of the Automotive and Transport Workers' Union AKT and the Public and Welfare Sectors Union JHL have stopped Finnish exports for two weeks.

Outokumpu's and SSAB's steel mills in Tornio and Raahe are among the areas of strikes by Teollisuusliitto and Sähköliitto.

Business life the confederation has estimated that industrial disputes will cause damages of 320 million euros to Finland's gross national product.

Orpo was given by the Minister of Labor before the strikes began Arto Satonen (kok) to the Secretary of State To Mika Nykäne to contact the labor market parties and find out if they could return to the negotiating table.

On Sunday, Nykänen communicated to STT that the discussions are progressing in a good spirit, but he did not agree to comment in any way on the content of the discussions.