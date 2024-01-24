Strikes | Urpilainen to Stubb in MTV's exam: A president without a vision is a “useless actor”

The presidential candidates were on different lines due to the inflamed situation between the government and the ay movement. Exceptionally large political strikes are coming to Finland next week.

Political ones the line differences were highlighted on Wednesday At MTV's presidential auditionwhich covered next week's exceptional widespread political strikes. Workers' unions are on strike oppose the government's labor market reforms and unemployment insurance cuts.

The candidates of the Christian Democrats and Basic Finns in the government supported the reforms pushed by the government.

“These reforms should have been done a long time ago”, the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah said.

“Finland is currently living chronically in debt. With this national economy, we cannot afford to maintain all the important things that we have built”, basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho evaluate. He said that in Finland the parliament decides on legislation and “no extra-parliamentary actors” can be given the right to veto legislation.

Main ruling party representing the coalition Alexander Stubb instead sought to further balance the question. He appealed to the fact that the president cannot be a party to the dispute and cannot interfere in the details.

“The President of the Republic is a unifying factor. He's in the middle of it. He does not take a position from the government's side, not from the labor market side, but from the whole of Finland,” said Stubb. His slogan in the elections is “unifying factor”.

Opposition party Sdp candidate Jutta Urpilainen teased Stubbia, saying that “if the president does not have a vision, he is not a unifying factor but an insignificant factor”.

According to Urpilainen, the government did not want to negotiate with the trade union movement, but for ideological reasons “to bring the ay movement to its knees”.

“This country is not built with back wins, but with agreements,” he said.

Both Urpilainen and the electoral association and the center Olli Rehn estimate that the government and the ay movement are so badly on a collision course that the situation is no longer under anyone's control.

Rehn said that, as president, he would invite the social partners for coffee without the cameras of the media.

“Not being paid on the first day of illness could be a less important issue in practice, which could be packed up and start to unravel the fog and seek a solution,” said Rehn.

One of the reforms pushed by the government is that the first day of sick leave would be unpaid, unless otherwise agreed in the collective agreement.

The Left Alliance Lee Andersson criticized the government for knowingly choosing the conflict and trying to “run through” unilateral weakening of the workers' conditions.

“Finland is taking a big step away from the way the labor market in Finland has been developed,” he said.

Voter association candidate supported by the Greens Pekka Haavisto was on different lines with Halla-aho when he said that the majority of the parliament should listen to the voice of the minority.

“I hate the idea that parliament or the government dictates to employees about their working conditions in this way,” Haavisto said.

in Finland the president's main task is to lead foreign policy in cooperation with the government. In domestic politics, the role of the president is small, but he has informal influence.