Strikes | This is how Finland will stop in the beginning week

About to start during the week, several trade unions organize political strikes lasting 1–3 days.

With strikes, the unions oppose the reforms planned by the government, which they say would weaken the position of workers and unemployment security. Some of the strikes significantly affect the everyday life of ordinary citizens.

A 24-hour strike in rail transport practically stops all train traffic in Finland. The strike by the Union of Railways and the Union of Public and Welfare Sectors JHL affects both long-distance and local transport.

The strike starts at midnight on the night between Sunday and Monday. Night trains departing on Sundays run as normal.

VRAccording to VR also refunds seat reservations for series tickets to customers.

If the date of the one-time ticket is not changed, VR promises to refund the price of the one-time tickets purchased during the strike automatically within about a week. However, you must apply for compensation for the price of paper tickets purchased without logging in at www.vr.fi/hae-korvausta.

Kindergartens and other early childhood education are on strike on Tuesday and Wednesday in several cities. The strike also applies to family day care workers.

The strike by Tehy, Super and JHL affects both public and private early childhood education in Helsinki, Vantaa, Espoo, Kauniainen, Vaasa and Mustasaari, Rovaniemi, Tampere, Jyväskylä, Kuopio, Joensuu, Oulu, Turku and Pori.

The strike closes most of the daycare centers in the strike cities. The cities recommend that families arrange child care during the strike themselves, if at all possible.

In several localities, the strike also includes companies and business establishments that are responsible for food and space services in the cities, i.e. school meals, for example.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be strikes by the Finnish Food Workers' Union in Fazer's in-store bakeries and some other bakeries.

Local traffic the two-day strike begins in Helsinki, Turku and Tampere. JHL's strike halts tram and metro traffic and has a wide impact on bus routes.

JHL's strike interrupts electricity production for three days at several power plants of Kuopio Energia and Helsingin Helen oy. District heat production continues despite the strike.

Sähköliito has a work stoppage at the Loviisa nuclear power plant. According to Sähköliitto, the work stoppage will not reduce the power plant's electricity production, but it will affect production if the plant breaks down during the strike.

The trade union Pam starts a three-day strike in 19 trade logistics centers. It may affect the availability of products in stores.

The Paper Union, Teollisuusliitto, Rakennusliitto and Ammattiliitto Pro are starting a three-day strike at numerous factories and mines.

The local transport strike in Helsinki, Turku and Tampere continues on Thursday.

Sähkjöliitto's work stoppage at the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant will affect production on Thursday if there are any malfunctions at the plant during the strike. On Friday, there will be a similar work stoppage at several hydropower plants in Northern Finland.