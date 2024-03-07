Strikes | “The wine doesn't run out,” promises Alko's supply chain manager

The political strikes are freezing the freight traffic of the ports for two weeks. However, Alko is well prepared for the situation, says supply chain manager Tino Battilana.

7.3. 19:34

Finns the possibility to buy wine is secured during the following weeks as well, even though the political strikes starting next week are freezing Finnish imports and exports for two weeks.

“The wine doesn't run out. I can promise that,” says Alko's supply chain manager Tino Battilana.

The vast majority of Alko's wine selection is imported products, and even under normal circumstances we are prepared for various supply chain disruptions, he says. In addition, Alko has especially recently replenished its stocks and the availability of products is not completely dependent on imports.

The reason is the approaching Easter and the long-standing political situation.

“Easter is approaching and everyone knows the political atmosphere, so we have replenished the stores' product quantities exceptionally early,” says Battilana.

“There have been several strikes in recent months, so we have been particularly careful about the situation.”

Easter is one of the busiest seasons of the year for Alko. If it were a normal year, Alko would have started to prepare for Easter by raising store inventory levels only next week. Now the stocks have already been replenished this week, says Battilana.

of Battilana however, consumers must be prepared for the fact that even Alkoi may run out of individual products due to the strike. According to Battilana, “more special products”, which Alko purchases in smaller batches, are more prone to disturbances.

“However, it would take several weeks for the situation to become more widely visible on Alko's shelves,” says Battilana.

Although wider product shortages are not expected, there may be problems with the availability of individual products even after the strikes end.

“The big question is how badly the ports will be congested after the strike and how long it will take to clear the resulting fog,” he says.

If the goods cannot be shipped from the ports, replenishment of the warehouses will also be delayed.

Another question mark is related to possible disruptions in fuel availability and distribution.

For example, Teollisuusliitto estimates on Wednesday, that gas stations and airports will run out of fuel during the starting strikes. Oil refiner Neste estimates that, if implemented, the announced strikes will cause disruptions to fuel distribution.

St1, which runs St1 and Shell gas stations in Finland, estimated on Wednesday evening that the strikes might have effects on the availability of fuel for individual stations. The director of SOK's ABC chain also gave a similar assessment Harri Tuomaala.

“Nobody can say exactly how possible disruptions in fuel distribution will affect, for example, replenishment transport in stores,” says Battilana.