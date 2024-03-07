Strikes | The trade unions do not plan to stop public transport in the next two weeks

The unions have not decided on actions other than those already announced.

From trade unions during the two-week political strike starting next week, there are no additional strikes to be expected that would directly affect consumers' everyday life. The Auto- and Transport Workers' Union AKT and the Union of Public and Welfare Sectors JHL say that the unions have not decided on actions other than those already announced.

The possibility of strikes may have especially worried many high school students, as the spring matriculation exams begin next week

SAK, the central organization of wage earners, said on Wednesday that it will start two weeks of political industrial action next Monday as a protest against the government's planned changes to labor law.

The strikes practically freeze Finland's exports, but things that directly affect consumers' everyday life, such as public transport and day care, are outside the scope of the measures this time.

Multi however, the citizen may have wondered whether there may be last-minute announcements of additional strikes. In February, AKT deliberately announced a large-scale bus strike only two days in advance, so that the employer would not have time to prepare for the strike and recruit external labor.

“Nothing else has been decided so far other than what was just announced. Otherwise, I can't speculate on it in advance”, says the chairman of the ACP Ismo Kokko.

JHL is not planning short-notice strikes in the near future.

“The union has no such plans,” says JHL's chairman Håkan Ekström.

“We don't have any other actions in production at this time, but we think that we would like to get to a situation where those processes starting on Monday wouldn't need to be set in motion either.”

Both Kokko and Ekström say that the unions are following the situation and how the strikes affect the friction between the ay movement and the government.