Strikes | The trade industry’s two-day strike began: “All storage space is filled”

On the market The industry’s two-day strike has started today. The strikes include 160 Kesko and S group supermarkets and the regional terminals of Kesko’s logistics services.

Most of the supermarkets in the strike area are Prisms and K-Citymarkets, but there are also some smaller supermarkets around Finland.

Both Kesko and the S group predicted to STT on Wednesday that the vast majority of the stores affected by the strikes that have now started will be able to be kept open. However, some stores may have to be closed or there may be exceptions to store opening hours or services.

The strikes started at five o’clock in the morning and will end on Saturday at five o’clock in the morning.

Grocery store ry (PTY), despite the strikes, there is no risk that food will not be available.

“There is still enough food through the grocery store even during strikes and despite them,” comments PTY’s contingency manager Lauri Kulonen on Wednesday.

According to him, there are 2,800 grocery stores in Finland and this week’s strike affects only some of them. Efforts have also been made in companies to prepare for strikes.

“All the storage space that is moving has been filled so that there is a small buffer in at least some products.”

PTY CEO Kari Luoto reminded that the purchasing behavior of consumers also has a great influence on how the effects of strikes are visible to customers in stores.

“There is no reason to hoard. During the pandemic, however, it was seen that consumers can get the shelves empty, after which they are filled again. The key message, however, is that the food service should work just fine in the grocery store even during strikes.”