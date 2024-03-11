Strikes | The talk about the gas shortage caused panic: there is a fear of running out of diesel at the border between Finland and Norway

A round of calls to gas stations in the north showed that especially those who need a snowmobile for their work have gone to the tank with canisters.

People have started hoarding gasoline, at least in northern Finland, can be seen from HS's round of calls to gas stations in the north.

It is reported from several stations that especially people who need a snowmobile for their work, for example reindeer herders and snowmobile entrepreneurs, have gone to get gasoline in their own canisters.

“The reindeer herders have hoarded a little gasoline, but nothing bigger now,” he says Juha-Matti Lias Näätämö from Neste, on the border of Norway and Finland.

According to Lias, sledders usually take around one hundred liters on their trip.

“But they have been refueling several days in a row, depending on how many canisters they have.”

HS received no responses from ABC stations or St1 stations. It was reported from Ivalo's St1 station that they are prohibited from giving comments to the media.

Gas is not likely to run out during the next two strike weeks, the service stations assure.

At least it doesn't end if people don't start hoarding until the last day, says Juha-Matti Lias of Näätämo Neste.

However, he has been watching the bus traffic rolling past on the Norwegian side with a little concern.

“That's what we're a little afraid of, that we're running out of diesel. We have a pretty rough bus service to Norway here. If they stop at that tank, then our tanks will suddenly be empty.”

According to Lias, the service station prepared for the strike by ordering a much larger amount of gasoline than usual, “as much as would fit in the tank”. Normally, according to Lias, the tanks are half full at this time of the year.

Janne Vuollo Neste Kolari from Äkäslompolo says that gasoline sales have so far been only slightly more lively. The service station is prepared for a strike and a possible gas shortage.

“Tank sizes are limited. There should be a fuel car today as well, so it doesn't look like there's a problem.”

Entrepreneur from Kaamanen Kievar, Inari Päivi Lairikkala says that they haven't seen any petrol hoarders so far.

“We are so behind here. But you won't know that after a few days if you start running out of gas elsewhere.”

One the one who got gas for his snowmobile is from Ivalo Petteri Polojärvi. He went to Ivalo St1 on the weekend to get a hundred liters of sledding fuel in canisters.

Usually, he gets the same batch for his canisters on Mondays, but due to the strike, Polojärvi got the next week's gas already on Saturday.

Polojärvi says that he needs a sledge and gas for his job at Metsähallitus. Polojärvi works with endangered species and collects observations from the terrain.

Most of the work is spent in the terrain. If we ran out of gas, the work would suffer, says Polojärvi.

“But if office work calls, the salary runs as before. It would feel like a punishment to me,” laughs the man who enjoys nature.

In his free time, Polojärvi doesn't need much gas. The main need is soon for spring ice fishing trips.

Going to the store and doing other business can be done without a car, he says. The family lives right in the center of Ivalo.

“The wife commutes to work in Saariselka, but she can work remotely if necessary.”

Immediately when the media started to report about the upcoming strike and possible gas shortage, even in Ivalo there was a movement in the locals, says Petteri Polojärvi.

“I heard from acquaintances and locals that there had been a long line of people looking for gas, and they were looking for gas in places other than the tank.”

Polojärvi understands the locals' need for hoarding. Many people's livelihood depends on gasoline.

“In the same way, for example, reindeer move in the terrain like I do. Similarly, on the tourism side, for example, for safari entrepreneurs, the income depends on it. It's good to have gas in stock.”