Strikes | The strike affecting freight transport and industry starts on Monday – We know about the effects now

On Monday are starting two weeks of political strikeswhich jam freight traffic in ports and on railway tracks, stop large factories and cause, among other things, disruptions to the distribution of fuels.

Trade unions oppose strikes Petteri Orpon (kok) government wide working life reforms and cuts made or planned for social security. The strikes have been announced to last until March 24.

This time, the strikes have a wide impact, especially on freight transport and industry, at least not directly on people's daily lives in the initial stages. According to the Service Security Center (HVK). functions critical to society can be secured. This has also been assured by the trade unions.

We go through what is known about the impact of strikes.

Passenger traffic runs normally

The port's freight traffic and freight traveling by trains will stop for two weeks from 11 to 24. March.

Passenger transport both in ports and on trains runs normally.

There may be disruptions to the distribution of gasoline and other fuel liquids

There may be local disruptions in fuel supply.

The strikes also target Neste's distribution terminals in Porvoo and Naantali.

Liquid said on Friday that he had agreed with the trade unions on the protection work during the strike at the Porvoon refinery. This means that Neste does not have to reduce production in Porvoo. However, it does not guarantee trouble-free fuel delivery.

According to the Service Security Center local disturbances may occur in the fuel distribution. There may be queues for individual meters.

Industry Association evaluate last week that gas stations and airports will run out of fuel as the strike progresses. Transport industry experts or HVK don't believe in this.

Fuel experts do not recommend hoarding.

There is also plenty of food and wine

The wine will not stop at Alkoi, promised supply chain manager Tino Battilana.

Mixed Finnish business giants that HVC estimate that the stores will not run out of food because of the strike.

The wine doesn't run out either, promised Alko's supply chain manager Tino Battilana on Thursday.

However, some individual product defects may occur.

CEO of Päivättäitavarakauppa ry Kari Luoto estimates in the last week that in the longer term the strike may be reflected in the availability of some fruits, vegetables and imported cheeses, for example.

Delivery of online store purchases may be delayed

According to Yle online shopping ordered from abroad will not necessarily stop at the port despite the strike, but there may be delays in deliveries.

The deciding factor is what kind of ship the goods shipment is on. Unloading of container ships stops due to stevedores' strike. However, traffic will continue as before on ro-ro ships, where the container is on the truck. The truck driver drives the car to and from the ship himself. Same also applies to food transport.

The effects on the industry are massive and long-lasting

There are strikes in industry massive effects.

In addition to Neste, Teollisuusliitto is also organizing two-week strikes at Outokumpu's steel plant in Tornio, SSAB's steel plant in Raahe, and Okmetic's silicon wafer factory in Vantaa. SSAB assessesthat the strikes will weaken the operating profit of its SSAB Europe unit for the first quarter by around 27 million euros.

Strikes significantly affect the business results of industrial companies.

The stoppage of ports and the end of rail freight transport also indirectly affects production facilities that are not directly affected by the strike.

It will severely affect, for example, the forest industry and the technology industry, which account for approximately 73 percent of Finland's exports.

CEO of Metsä Group Ilkka Hämälä estimates in the last week that the company will have to stop the factories due to the strike, when the transportation of raw materials and products stops. The effects of delivery disruptions can last for months.

Confederation of Business (EK) the calculation made in the last week according to the strike's impact on the national economy is 320 million euros.