Strikes | The SAK board meets to evaluate the strike situation

Central organization of wage earners SAK's board meets on Wednesday morning to review the labor market situation. The expectation is that the meeting will discuss the continuation of political strikes.

According to the now valid decision, the strikes will continue until the end of March. Last week SAK and its member unions decided to continue the strikes after a meeting with the Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) did not bring the views of the parties closer to each other. Chairman of SAK Jarkko Eloranta assesses after the meeting that ideological rather than practical reasons are behind the labor market tightening pursued by the government.

The widespread political strikes continue for the third week now. Ay-liike started them as a protest against the labor market measures sought by the government, which interfere with, among other things, the right to strike and wage negotiations.

A total of around 7,000 employees of the Finnish Industry Association, the Automotive and Transport Workers' Union AKT, the Service Industries Trade Union PAM, the Construction Union, the Public and Welfare Industries Union JHL and the Electricity Union are on strike.

Neste announced on Tuesday that the prolongation of the strike has started to cause disruptions in the distribution of fuel to its stations and that the situation will worsen as the strikes continue.