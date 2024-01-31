Strikes | The rounds of the strike will accelerate on Thursday – Here are the schedules and the most significant effects

Political strikes will close different services on different days this week. HS put together a concise information package about the strike schedule.

Extensive political strikes are paralyzing Finland this week.

The strike week started on Wednesday with, among other things, a large shutdown of kindergartens in the capital region. However, the actual strike starts on Thursday.

On Thursday, the strikes will close kindergartens, shops and hotels. Flights are canceled and postal services are delayed. On Friday, the strikes will partly stop public transport.

On Thursday, the Labor movement will also try to show its strength by gathering as large a demonstration as possible in Helsinki's Senate Square. HS will show the demonstration live from 12 o'clock.

In this article, you can read a concise information package about how and when the strike affects the lives of ordinary citizens.

Daycare centers will be closed on Thursday

Kindergartens were the first to be affected by the strike. The strike closed both public and private daycare centers in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen on Wednesday, and the closure will continue on Thursday.

Shops and restaurants closed on Thursday

The service industry trade union Pam is organizing a strike in shops, hotels and restaurants on Thursday, February 1.

However, the strike does not necessarily mean that the shops are completely closed. The companies have said that they are trying to arrange opening times as best they can.

Public transport does not operate on Friday

The strike will stop train, metro and tram traffic on a large scale on Friday, February 2. According to VR, night trains run. According to HSL, a small part of the bus routes is aimed at driving in the Helsinki region.

Some of the long-distance bus routes are driven.

Exceptions for air traffic on Thursday and Friday

Due to the strikes, there will be extensive disruptions in air traffic on Thursday and Friday. According to Finnair, the strike will significantly affect its operations. Work stoppages on both days are generally scheduled between 14:00 and 18:00.

Delays in Posti's operations on Thursday and Friday

Posti's operations will be disrupted on Thursday and Friday due to strikes. According to the Post, letters and packages may be delayed for a few days due to the strike.

