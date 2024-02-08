Strikes | The railway union will join next week's strikes, train services will stop on Monday

The strikes will affect VR's trains on Monday and Tuesday.

Railway industry union Rau will go on strike next week on Monday and Tuesday the 12th and 13th. February.

According to VR, the strike will interrupt train traffic on Monday and will also affect Tuesday's traffic. VR will inform more about the effects of the strike on Thursday.

The strike affects the trains of VR, North Rail oy and Fenniarail oy, as well as Fintraffic's traffic management, Rau announced Thursday morning.

Locomotive drivers will not go to work shifts starting on Monday, February 12. Fintraffic traffic controllers will not go to work shifts starting on February 12 at 18:59 until February 13 at 18:59.

“It is unfortunate that such measures have to be taken. Rau apologizes for the inconvenience caused to customers. However, the union does not see an alternative, because it has not been agreed to start genuine negotiations,” the union informs.

The union Chairman of the Board Markku Lehtinen told Ilta-Sanom on Thursday that the strike is political and opposes the prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) actions of the government.

According to Rau, VR will inform separately which trains will be canceled due to strikes.

Previously, among other things Service industry trade union Pam, Trade Union Pro mixed Electric Union have announced strikes for next week.