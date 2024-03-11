Strikes | The price of gasoline did not get out of hand, but the entrepreneur along the highway has a bigger concern

You could get fuel at gas stations and refrigeration stations even cheaper than before on Monday, even though the two-week strikes started. However, the entrepreneur of the bus station has a bigger concern.

Fuel the price was not exploited in the way feared when its distribution is disrupted the two-week strikes began.

The average price of the most common fuel, i.e. 95-octane gasoline, was 1.859 euros per liter as of 11 am on Monday in Helsinki. It's a high price for fuel, but about ten cents remains from last year's average price.

Gasoline up to 1.7 euros was available at several pumps in southern Finland for motorists with an exact euro. The information appears Tankille.fi – service, where motorists themselves report their price observations.

So there was no refueling and hoarding chaos, although last week the signs were in the air.

“We have five- and ten-liter jugs on that auto parts shelf, and I noticed that a few people were looking for them. One customer came to buy three jugs,” says Loviisa's Neste K Ankkurituule entrepreneur Stefan Moller. He is also the chairman of the petrol dealers in Itä-Uusimaa.

Möller's according to visual observation, the threat of a strike does not appear as congestion on the meter field. No additional cargo was ordered for the station's restaurant either, but everyday life started on Monday as usual – even quieter than usual. According to the entrepreneur, it all signals a greater threat than a strike.

“Economically, the world is in such a position that there are fewer people on the move than at this time last year. What I've talked with my colleagues around Finland, it's even worryingly quiet.”

Professional drivers are always on the move, but occasional travelers are eliminated from gas stations. “It can also be seen in the indoor store”, Möller refers to the station's grocery and restaurant sales. According to him, this is a cycle that started with the corona pandemic.

“In our case, on top of all that, we are along the E18 road, so the border is closed and it is quite a lot of traffic away.”

He refers to the highway that leads to Vaalimaa towards the Russian border.

Möller looking forward to summer; if the country's economy improved and as a result the door flange of Ankkurituule would wear harder than before. In that light, the two-week strike is a temporary bump in the road.

Just last week The Finnish Industry Association estimates during the fuel-running-out strike, though Experts interviewed by HS they don't believe in it.

Möller does not start predicting the sufficiency of liquids, because technically his traffic station is After connecting to Kesko, Neste Kand Neste is responsible for the tanks.

The worst fears have been eased by the fact that Neste's Porvoo refinery will not be stopped during the strike.

Those real fears – or dreams – are on the horizon.

“Financial costs have risen unbelievably, so the group is starting to run out of fuel, for example. The threshold of summer will show how it goes.”