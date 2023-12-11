Strikes | The post office, trains and subways are not running, paper mills are at a standstill – This is how the political strikes threatening Thursday will disrupt everyday life

Among other things, SAK and its member unions plan to organize one-day strikes on Thursday as a protest against the government's actions. Strikes will take place if the government does not agree to negotiations.

11.12. 20:25

Finland widespread political strikes are threatened on Thursday. The strikes are organized by SAK and its member unions as a protest against the government's actions. Strikes have also been announced by STTK's Ammattiliitto Pro and the university-educated Akava Engineers' Union.

The one-day strikes will begin if the government does not meet the trade unions in their demands.

The last major political strikes were organized in 2018, when the unions objected Juha Sipilä (central) the active model of the government's unemployment insurance and planned weakening of the protection against dismissal.

HS collects key information about the effects of strikes in this news.

The mail is not delivered

Mail delivery and all work preparing for delivery are covered by the strike. The mechanical sorting work at the post center and the pre-arranged Christmas card sorting shifts are excluded from the strike.

Posti's emergency situation manager Jarmo Ainasoja estimated in the press release on Monday that the strike will not affect the delivery of Christmas mail.

“Since it is a short-term disruption, our assessment is that Posti's services will return to normal quickly after the work stoppages. Shipments can be sent to us normally, and packages and Christmas cards will be delivered by Christmas,” he stated.

Trains stop, public transport does not run in Helsinki

The strike concerns, among other things, VR, Helsinki metro and tram traffic, Tampere and Turku city traffic, and Turku airport.

According to Helsinki Region Transport (HSL), if the strike takes place, practically all public transport in the capital region will be cancelled. You will receive more detailed information about the shifts on Thursday.

The strike also stops train traffic.

According to HS information, in addition, the Association of Automotive and Transport Workers (AKT) going to stop extensively, at least the bus traffic of the largest cities until Thursday.

Electricity production is interrupted in several power plants

Electricity production stops for a day at several power plants in the biggest cities.

The strike concerns, among others, the Martinlaakso and Järvenpää power plants, Fortum's Suomenoja CHP plant, the Naantali power plant, the Pietarsaari power plant, as well as Tampereen Energia and Tampereen Vera Oy.

CEO of Fingrid, the electricity grid company Jukka Ruusunen estimate on Friday, that as a result of the strike, a total of around a few hundred megawatts of output will be removed from the electricity market. However, Ruusunen did not think the price effect would be big.

Paper mills stand still

Among other things, several paper mills are going on strike.

It also includes a large number of other factories. Teollisuusliitto has declared a political strike at 457 workplaces across Finland. About 40,000 employees are affected by the strike of Teollisuusliitto.

Work stops at bakeries and distribution centers

Among others, Valio's factories and several Fazer bakeries will go on strike.

The strike also includes the distribution centers of S group, Kesko and Lidl, from which goods are delivered to grocery stores.

Sports facilities are closed, effects on school and daycare meals

The strikes also affect meals at some schools and kindergartens, cleaning of public spaces, waste management, property maintenance and sports services across Finland.

What are the strikers demanding?

SAK opposes several reforms planned by the government related to working life and cuts in unemployment insurance. SAK demands that the government starts negotiations with the unions on these by Wednesday at the latest, or its member unions will start strikes.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) the government's working life reforms can be divided into three parts:

Restriction of the right to strike. Among other things, the government wants to rein in political industrial disputes by limiting them to 24 hours.

Promoting local agreement. At the moment, the legislation prohibits agreeing on some provisions related to working hours in the workplace in an unusual way, unless the employer is a member of the employers' organization itself and complies with the national collective agreement.

The government wants local bargaining to be possible regardless of organization and also with a company-level collective agreement. In addition, the government is aiming for a situation where it would be possible to agree locally even without a shop steward belonging to the union.

Other working life reforms. A number of other reforms are included in the government program. The government is aiming to shorten the waiting period for layoffs, remove the readmission obligation from companies with less than 50 employees, and make it possible to enter into a one-year fixed-term employment contract without the special justification that is now required.

In particular, the “sickness fine” and the “fire law” have fallen into the teeth of trade unions and opposition parties in the public eye. With these expressions, the unions mean the government's intention to make the first day of sick leave unpaid, unless otherwise agreed in the collective agreement, and to make it easier to dismiss on personal grounds, so that the reason must be “reasonable”. Currently, a “compelling and relevant” reason is required.

The government's aim to enact a law, according to which the national conciliator, sideline conciliators or conciliation boards could no longer offer salary increases better than the so-called “general line” with their proposals, is especially irritating to the female-dominated public sector employee unions.

The government also plans to cut unemployment benefits.

What has the government replied?

Orphan said last week, that the industrial action of wage earners' organizations is unreasonably harsh considering Finland's economic situation. According to him, the government is not ready to bring all its reforms to one negotiation table, but they are progressing in their own preparations.

Also the Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) gave up on the idea of ​​negotiations.

“SAK brings up unemployment insurance, the Labor Peace Act and local bargaining. All these reforms are significant for the Finnish economy and employment. Changes can be proposed to their details, but interest organizations cannot have a veto,” he wrote in the message service X.