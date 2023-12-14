Strikes | The person who waited for the bus for 45 minutes in vain on the morning of the strike gave up – These HSL bus lines run today

The information about the running lines will be specified throughout the day, says HSL's communications.

taxis, snowplows and crews doing power line repair work – at least these were seen on the streets of Helsinki at work early on Thursday morning, when the strike had stopped almost all public transport.

The quiet morning traffic seemed to be running smoothly, although the streets were snowy and partly slippery.

However, there are some bus lines in Helsinki, says HSL's communications expert Johannes Laitila. “At least there is a good service from Mäkelänkatu and Sörnäis to the center,” he states.

In addition to the previously announced lines, the so-called 60 series bus lines are run, i.e. buses 61, 64, 65, 66 and 67 run.

“All lines have at least one car, if not two,” says Laitila.

Some of Pasila's trunk lines, such as 500 and 510, also run infrequently. “Both have a couple of cars in traffic,” says Laitila.

The best way to find out if your own bus runs is according to Laitila From the my stops view of the Reitiopas application. “If you can see the bus in real time, it means that the bus is also running,” says Laitila.

Public transport stopped around 2 o'clock on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, when the capital region's trains, trams, express tram and metro stopped running.

Traffic is scheduled to resume on Friday morning.

Natan Nazarov was waiting at the bus stop on Thursday morning in Lassila. He was on his way home after waiting in vain for a bus for 45 minutes along Vihdintie.

of HSL Laitila said at five in the morning that there will also be some individual long-distance lines that passengers can use within the HSL area.

Such are, for example, the line running the Hämeenlinna channel to Nurmijärvi and the line running the Porvoo channel to Söderkulla and Porvoo.

According to information on Thursday morning, Suomenlinna and Kruunuvuori ferries also run.

In addition, according to Laitila, some drivers may show up for work. “They then follow their own lines. The only problem is that we don't know who will come to work,” says Laitila.

On Vihtintie the atmosphere on Thursday morning differed from the usual weekday morning in that there were no people waiting for buses at the bus stops. Several bus lines normally run on Vihtintie.

Working as a janitor at Saarnilaakso school in Espoo Pekka Leskinen was waiting for his colleague in Etelä Haaga, Helsinki, along Vihdintie, on Thursday morning.

Then the trip continues to another address, where another teacher gets on board.

They had agreed to carpool, because the school staff was notified on Wednesday that they had to come to work despite the strike.

According to Leskinen, some of the coworkers said they ordered a ride from the platform service.

Earlier in the morning, Leskinen had already managed to send his cleaning wife to work.

“A different morning,” Leskinen said.

The strike aroused two kinds of emotions in him, even contradictory: understanding but also annoyance.

“This causes inconvenience to many. We have many employees who do not have their own car. On the other hand, the sides of the employees must be respected.”

Strike the person living in North The Hague also moved By Natan Nazarov daily routines. He was on his way back home at seven in the morning.

Nazarov said he waited for the bus at the stop for 45 minutes until he decided to give up.

“There are no other options.”

Nazarov, who works as a school guard in Varisto in Vantaa, had no sympathy for the strikers.

“They demand money. If there is no money in the budget, you cannot give more.”

Nazarov has enough work at home too. A sick child is waiting there.

Thursday 14.12. in addition to those mentioned above, the following bus lines operate:

16, 21, 21N, 22, 22B, 26, 54, 90, 90A, 90N, 94B, 96, 96N, 116, 117, 119, 137, 138, 148, 149, 167, 168, 169, 207, 229, 232, 241, 242, 313, 413, 433, 434, 443, 444, 445, 446, 447, 576, 583, 584, 603, 625, 701, 702, 704, 713, 719, 723, 801, 802 , 805, 812, 813, 814, 815, 816, 817, 818, 839, 839K, 912, 912K, 913, 913A, 913B, 913BT, 914, 914T, 914B, 915, 914A, 915B, 915T , 916, 916K, 917, 919, 964, 965, 966, 967, 971, U191, U192, U193, U195, U999

If implemented, the strike may also affect the running of buses, mail, school and daycare meals, cleaning and sanitation of public spaces, and sports services.

Correction at 6:58: Johannes Laitila's name was previously misspelled Laitinen.