Strikes | The manager of an underwear company about Thursday's strike: “It's good to be living on a monthly salary”

The CEO of Tam-Silk, which has a turnover of just under three million euros, was enraged by the Thursday strike by SAK and its member unions. HS collects the views of small entrepreneurs about the strike.

of SAK and the strike organized by its member unions on Thursday has enraged the CEO of underwear manufacturer Tam-Silk Kati Saaren.

“What the hell are you in the striking unions thinking #sak #jhl #pau and others? Recently there has been inflation, a wild rise in costs, war and a collapse in consumer demand, there have been record highs and commercial crises. We're in the best week of Christmas sales, so why don't you guys pull a strike to mix this little flash of happiness in the everyday life of a small entrepreneur?” Saari writes a community messaging service On Linkedin.

Thursday's strike has been announced by, among others, the Union of Public and Welfare Sectors (JHL), the Confederation of Industry, the Confederation of Car and Transport Workers (AKT), the Union of Service Industries (Pam), the Construction Union, the Railway Union (Rau) and the Union of Food Workers of Finland. Also included are STTK's Ammatiliitto Pro and the Akava Engineers' Association with higher education.

The strike causes significant damage to, for example, public transport. It practically completely stops the capital region's trains, trams, light rail and subway.

In addition to this, the strike affects, for example, electricity production at different power plants in different parts of Finland and can affect meals at schools and daycare centers. You can read more about the effects of the strike from here.

The strikers oppose several reforms planned by the government related to working life and cuts in unemployment insurance.

Shin criticizes the strike, because the victims are small entrepreneurs. He calls the strike “the mother of all brain farts”.

“Do you suppose that I, in this pinch, when I'm trying to earn our employees' wages for January by selling Christmas sales, would somehow go to the parliament on your behalf to kick the pettierpo in the knee?” he writes.

Tam-Silk is an underwear manufacturer operating in Kangasa, Pirkanmaa. According to Suomen Asiakastieto, its turnover last year was 2.7 million euros. At the same time, the company made a loss of around 380,000 euros.

In Saari's opinion, the strike makes the daily life of small entrepreneurs difficult. He fears that the strike will prevent, for example, products ordered by mail from customers arriving on time.

The strike also affects the delivery of mail, but Posti has estimated that Thursday's strike will not affect, for example, the delivery of Christmas packages and cards on time.

“Be ashamed, grown people, and come and try sometime what this trying is really like. It's good to be in mirror halls (on other people's money) with a monthly salary. Detached from the world. And think how many companies you'll throw into the abyss.”

The island the article has attracted a lot of attention on social media. Some have announced that they will boycott the company in the future because of the CEO's position.

Many who oppose the strike have stated that they understand Saari's point of view.

Saari, who has been Tam-Silk's CEO since August 2022, tells HS that after his message, he received about 30 e-mails regarding his publication. Six of them have been negative.

Saari published his Linkedin message for the first time on Tuesday morning. The first message contained expressions such as fat belly. Since then, he has cleaned up his publication.

“This was an angry message from a scared little person. I'm a clumsy middle-aged man, and I admit that my choice of words was sometimes wrong.”

Saari emphasizes to HS that he is in no way against the right to strike. In his opinion, however, the timing of the strike scheduled for Christmas is completely wrong.

“I don't take a position on whether the strike or the government's actions are necessary. I am not a political actor. We have 20 people at work, and I hope that the people who have been pushing the hard dune all autumn will get a break. Such an autumn, with wars and inflation, wouldn't be needed anymore,” he says.

“If there's no food, you won't buy anything.”

According to Saari, the Christmas season is extremely important for Tam-Silk.

“Every day is crucial. We now have two bad years behind us.”

Mail sales, on the other hand, are important to the company, as more than 90 percent of the company's sales come through Posti and Matkahuolto.

Posti has said that the strike will not affect the delivery of Christmas deliveries. How do you comment on this?

“The good question is whether they can clear that packet fog. I hope they can. If the gift isn't waiting for Christmas, it's a disaster.”

What do you think about the strike? Tell HS with the form below.