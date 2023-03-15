Strikes | The locomotive drivers’ strike, which is halting train traffic, threatens to extend

The locomotive drivers’ strike will start on Monday if an agreement is not reached before then. According to Rau, the industrial action would continue for the time being.

14.3. 16:05 | Updated 14.3. 20:40

Railroad union Rau is announced extending the threat of a strike by locomotive drivers. The strike will start on Monday if the parties do not reach an agreement before then under the leadership of the national conciliator.

The strike threat, which was originally announced to last just under two weeks, has been extended so that no end date has been announced for it.

In practice, the strike would therefore continue until Rau and the Service Industries Employers’ Association Palta reach an agreement on a new collective agreement.

Mediation of the labor dispute continues on Thursday. Kingdom Conciliator says on Twitterthat the mediation has proceeded in a “constructive spirit”.

I’m on strike was supposed to start already last week, but the Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) postponed the start of the strike by two weeks at the request of the national conciliator.

Both Rau and Palta estimate that the strike, if implemented, would stop train traffic in Finland.

Palta has previously come to an agreement with Rau on collective agreements that concern customer service in the railway industry, traffic management and control, as well as administrative and other office tasks.

The Union of Public and Welfare Sectors JHL has also agreed with Palta on the working conditions of railway workers.