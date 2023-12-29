Strikes | The government justifies the actions opposed by the ay movement with employment – This is known about their employment effects

According to calculations, restricting the right to strike would result in a maximum of a few hundred people employed.

Industry Association said on Thursday that it plans to organize massive strikes in February. Strikes shut down the Kilpilahti and Kokkola industrial areas in Porvoo for two days.

Ammatiliitto Pro also filed a labor strike warning on Thursday.

The strikes are a protest against the actions planned and partly already implemented by the government. The Ay movement opposes working life changes driven by the government and weakening unemployment security.

The government justifies both its labor market reforms and cutting unemployment insurance by saying that they create employment.

In this article, we will review what is currently known about the employment effects of the reforms opposed by the ay movement. In total, the government aims for 100,000 new employees during its term. They are also pursued with other social security cuts than by weakening unemployment protection.

Unemployment insurance cuts

Some of the government's unemployment insurance cuts have already been passed in parliament. In December, the Parliament approved the changes, which tie the receipt of earnings-related daily allowance to the earned salary and not to the number of working hours, extend the working condition and restore the periodicity of holiday allowances. The deductible days of unemployment insurance will be returned from five to seven, and the protective parts of unemployment insurance and child increases will be removed.

In the impact assessment for the government's bill, it is estimated that the cuts will increase employment by 20,400 people.

The bill states that impact assessments are indicative.

“The reactions of different target groups to changes in incentives may differ, and the layouts of the research results underlying the evaluations may have been very different from the changes presented here,” the presentation says.

The government plans to make even more reforms to unemployment insurance. The gradation of earnings-related unemployment insurance is calculated in the government program to bring 15,800 new employees, and the waiver of the age-related exception rules for unemployment insurance will bring 3,900 new employees.

Restriction of the right to strike

The government wants to limit the maximum duration of political demonstrations to one day, ban support strikes that are considered disproportionate, and increase fines for illegal strikes.

The upper limit of the fine would be set at 150,000 euros and the lower limit at 10,000 euros. The employee would be obliged to pay his employer a compensation of 200 euros if he knowingly continues a labor dispute that has been deemed illegal by the court.

A draft of this bill has already gone out for comment, and impact assessments on employment have been made for the draft. According to estimates, the direct effects will remain small.

According to the draft, the employment effects of the proposed changes can be formed in two ways. The direct employment effect arises from the fact that when industrial disputes decrease, the number of working hours increases. According to estimates, this would create approximately 90 person-years of work.

According to the draft, an indirect effect can arise, among other things, from the fact that the “disruption of the labor market” supports the success of Finnish companies in the international market. When the position of Finnish companies in the market improves, it can create employment.

However, according to the draft, the indirect effects are probably “rather limited”, as the estimated effect of the proposal on the number of strike days is “quite moderate”. In total, the employment impact of the law change is estimated to be a few hundred person-years at most.

Other labor market reforms

There are no draft laws on other labor market reforms yet. The government is also planning, among other things, to expand local bargaining, to make the first day of sick leave unpaid, to make it easier to dismiss, and to make changes to change negotiations.

Since there are no draft laws yet, the employment impact assessments of these measures are not yet publicly available. The government program also does not present calculations of the employment effects of these changes.

However, according to the government's program, approximately 20,000 new employees should be gathered through labor market reforms and, in addition, the development of working life, international recruitment measures and strengthening integration.

For labor market reforms it has previously been difficult to calculate the employment impact.

When Juha Sipilä During the term of the (central) government, there was an attempt to expand local agreements, stated the working group that investigated the topic in his memothat there is “very little reliable research data” on the employment effects of local bargaining.

Sanna Marini (sd) made during the reign working group memorandum again estimates that employment effects could be expected “mainly through the preservation of jobs in situations of change”, but the results are associated with uncertainty.

The government is also proposing several reforms to remove barriers to employment. In the future, for example, a fixed-term employment contract could be concluded for one year without a special reason, the layoff notice period would be shortened, the threshold for dismissal would be lowered, and the re-employment obligation would be removed from companies with less than 50 employees.

Several of these actions were resolved during Sipilä's government. At that time, the working group that investigated the matter stated that easing the conditions of fixed-term employment may increase the number of temporary workers in the labor market to some extent, but it may partly come at the expense of permanent work.

At that time, there was also no empirical research on the take-back obligation, so the effects on the employment threshold were considered “impossible” to assess.