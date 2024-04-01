Strikes | The Constitutional Committee's statement on strike laws will be completed on Friday

The chairman of the committee, Heikki Vestman, did not want to reveal what kind of discussion took place at the committee's meeting on Easter Monday.

Constitution Committee gathered on Easter Monday to hammer out strike laws, i.e. a bill to limit political strikes.

Chairman of the committee Heikki Vestman (kok) told STT after the meeting, which lasted a good three hours, that the committee had a “very thorough preparatory discussion” at the meeting. At Monday's meeting, the committee concluded the expert consultations.

“We have had two long expert hearings on this basis and we have heard leading constitutional law experts and three labor law experts familiar with labor peace. Based on these hearings, a preparatory discussion was held, and it was also concluded,” Vestman said shortly before 9:00 p.m.

Vestman after the Easter Monday meeting, did not want to open up what kind of discussion took place at the committee meeting. Also a member of the committee Johanna Ojala-Niemelä (sd) did not comment on the content of the conversation to STT.

“The committee's statement will be completed at the end of the week based on the preparatory discussion, and I believe that the committee's line will be found there,” said Vestman.

The consideration of the strike laws will continue on Thursday morning at eight o'clock. Then, according to Vestman, the committee will start to deal with the draft statement created on the basis of the preparatory discussion held on Monday.

According to Vestman, the goal is for the committee's statement to be ready by Friday at the latest.

Opposition thought it was exceptional that the committees were convened at Easter. According to STT's information, it was suspected in the opposition circle that the strike laws would be rushed on purpose in order to bring them into force faster.

Vestman justified the meeting schedule last week to STT with the fact that the work situation of the committee is very difficult and there are several government proposals in the queue.

Among other things, the laws would limit the duration of political strikes and increase the fines paid for illegal strikes considerably.

The government proposes that political work stoppages should last no more than 24 hours and other political industrial action no more than two weeks.

SAK, STTK and Akava, the central organizations of the salaried unions, have strongly criticized the changes in the labor peace legislation.