Friday, February 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Strikes | The Confederation of Finnish Industries announced new broad strikes for February – targeting dozens of large companies

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Strikes | The Confederation of Finnish Industries announced new broad strikes for February – targeting dozens of large companies

According to the union, around 60,000 industrial workers are affected by the strikes.

Industry Association has on Friday filed notices of broad political strikes targeting several industrial sectors. The work stoppages will last for three days and will take place between the 14th and 16th. February, says the union's press release.

According to the industrial union, the strikes are against the prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) weakening of the government's unemployment security and employment security, as well as restrictions on the right to strike and other working life impairments affecting the everyday life and rights of employees.

Chairman of the Industrial Association Riku Aalton industrial action must be tightened again, because the government still does not show any will to listen to the employees' side.

Riku Aalto, chairman of the Finnish Industry Association, Stop Now! – at a demonstration in Helsinki's Senate Square on Thursday, February 1. Picture: Vesa Moilanen / Magazine photo

See also  Working life | Explanation: In some large companies, not all employees follow the close work rules

“Teollisuusliitto continues to tighten the strike screw. We do not accept the demolition of structures provided for employee protection. The weakening of the government has nothing to do with employment. It's purely about ideology, which the business world has dictated to the governing parties”, says Aalto in the press release.

To the press release according to Teollisuusliitto's main concern at the moment is related to the changes in the level of working conditions, supervision and employee representation caused by the whole of local bargaining.

“The whole of local bargaining is the labor market's own taxi reform. In addition to the employees, its losers are domestic entrepreneurs who do not want to compete with poor working conditions. The winners of the reform can be found in shady subcontractors and companies that employ a lot of foreigners,” says Aalto in the press release.

According to the union, around 60,000 industrial workers are affected by the strikes. According to Teollisuusliitto, the announced strikes will stop a large part of Finnish industry.

See also  NATO | The Defense Committee's Häkkänen: "Frustration with the actions of Turkey and Hungary is wide-ranging"

The strikes do not apply to emergency work, nor to work that is necessary to protect life and health.

Strikes there are dozens of large industrial companies in the district.

The strike targets, among others, the offices of ABB, UPM-Kymmene, Caverion Industria, Kone, Ponsse, Kuusakoski, Meyer Turku, SSAB, Valmet, Versowood, Nokia tires, Terrafame, Metso, Stora Enso and Konecranes.

See below for a list of workplaces affected by the strike.

#Strikes #Confederation #Finnish #Industries #announced #broad #strikes #February #targeting #dozens #large #companies

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mohammed bin Rashid: Creating hope is creating life

Mohammed bin Rashid: Creating hope is creating life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result