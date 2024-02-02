Strikes | The Confederation of Finnish Industries announced new broad strikes for February – targeting dozens of large companies

According to the union, around 60,000 industrial workers are affected by the strikes.

Industry Association has on Friday filed notices of broad political strikes targeting several industrial sectors. The work stoppages will last for three days and will take place between the 14th and 16th. February, says the union's press release.

According to the industrial union, the strikes are against the prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) weakening of the government's unemployment security and employment security, as well as restrictions on the right to strike and other working life impairments affecting the everyday life and rights of employees.

Chairman of the Industrial Association Riku Aalton industrial action must be tightened again, because the government still does not show any will to listen to the employees' side.

Riku Aalto, chairman of the Finnish Industry Association, Stop Now! – at a demonstration in Helsinki's Senate Square on Thursday, February 1.

“Teollisuusliitto continues to tighten the strike screw. We do not accept the demolition of structures provided for employee protection. The weakening of the government has nothing to do with employment. It's purely about ideology, which the business world has dictated to the governing parties”, says Aalto in the press release.

To the press release according to Teollisuusliitto's main concern at the moment is related to the changes in the level of working conditions, supervision and employee representation caused by the whole of local bargaining.

“The whole of local bargaining is the labor market's own taxi reform. In addition to the employees, its losers are domestic entrepreneurs who do not want to compete with poor working conditions. The winners of the reform can be found in shady subcontractors and companies that employ a lot of foreigners,” says Aalto in the press release.

According to the union, around 60,000 industrial workers are affected by the strikes. According to Teollisuusliitto, the announced strikes will stop a large part of Finnish industry.

The strikes do not apply to emergency work, nor to work that is necessary to protect life and health.

Strikes there are dozens of large industrial companies in the district.

The strike targets, among others, the offices of ABB, UPM-Kymmene, Caverion Industria, Kone, Ponsse, Kuusakoski, Meyer Turku, SSAB, Valmet, Versowood, Nokia tires, Terrafame, Metso, Stora Enso and Konecranes.

See below for a list of workplaces affected by the strike.