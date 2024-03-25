Strikes | The buses in the Helsinki region are threatening to run out of fuel again

Transport in the Helsinki region is preparing to cancel shifts due to a possible fuel shortage.

Third the week-long political strikes are now threatening bus traffic in the Helsinki region.

On Friday, the oil refining company Neste once again warned operators that a prolonged strike could make it difficult to get fuel. There may be challenges in the next few days.

“So far there is fuel, and it has also been delivered to the pits. There will certainly be enough fuel for this and tomorrow,” says the head of the procurement unit Mika Häyrynen About traffic in the Helsinki region.

“If there is no replenishment, there will be problems from Wednesday.”

After the strikes started in March, the buses threatened to run out of fuel, but the operators still received new supplies.

Fuel shortage can have a large impact on bus traffic, as the vast majority, sixty percent, of the fleet use diesel as fuel.

Likely bus lines that run close to rail traffic, such as trains and subways, would not run, says Häyrynen.

“We can more easily leave out such lines, because the replacement rail connection runs next to it. That's when we focus on feeding traffic onto the tracks.”

HSL also strives to run the shifts that serve schools at the front end. They are mostly in the peripheral areas of HSL, for example in Kirkkonummi, Sipoo and Tuusula.

Last over the weekend, some gas stations in the capital region already ran out of fuel, for example in Helsinki's Metsälä.

“It has caused difficult situations,” says Häyrynen.

Some operators use commercial service stations to refuel buses.

According to him, some operators had to look for a service station where they could refuel their vehicles. However, shifts were not missed due to fuel.

“So far, there has been enough fuel as usual,” says Nobina's regional manager Mårten Winqvist.

Nobina is one of the largest companies operating buses in the capital region. It refuels its fleet partly at its own depots and partly at commercial stations.

“We are watching the situation. If the strike continues, the supply of fuel may become more difficult. We don't have any extra tanks,” says Winqvist.

The political strikes will continue this week. It is already the third consecutive week of strikes.

The strikes have had wide-ranging consequences: they have stopped export ports, stopped rail freight transport, and significantly affected the distribution of fuels.