Strikes | The bus industry strike has started – See here which lines are affected by the strike

The bus industry strike, which started in the morning, stops most of the bus traffic in the capital region.

28.2. 10:17 a.m | Updated 6:06 am

Bus industry the strike has started on Wednesday morning.

The strike stops almost all bus traffic in the capital region. It is scheduled to continue until Friday next week.

On Tuesday evening, it was reported that no agreement could be reached in the labor dispute in the bus industry.

Read more: There is no agreement on the labor dispute in the bus industry, the strike starts tomorrow

Some of the bus routes may be driven by superiors or non-members of the union.

HSL’s communications manager Johannes Laitila said earlier that the exact scope of the strike cannot be speculated in advance.

“Significant disturbances would occur in any case, that’s clear. If the strike starts, our instructions to passengers are to be prepared for the fact that the bus will not run,” said Laitila.

HSL aims to update its Reittiopas application with the bus lines that run during the strike and that the guide would offer route suggestions accordingly. At hsl.fi/lakko, up-to-date traffic information would be updated all the time.

It is not possible to arrange a replacement service for areas that depend on buses.

“Unfortunately, there’s not much we can do about it. Even under normal circumstances, we don’t have extra drivers to call to work,” said Laitila.

The strike includes Helsingin Bussilikenne Oy, Nobina Oy, Oy Pohjolan Liikenne Ab and Savonlinja Oy, whose lines cover more than 90 percent of the bus traffic in HSL’s area.

Helsinki CEO of Bussiliikenne Oy Mika Seppänen said that the company has agreed with HSL on the priority bus lines, which will be operated as far as possible during the strike.

These are trunk lines 400, 550, 560, 570 and 600, school bus line 588, a few hospital connection lines and a few lines in the direction of Kivistö.

“In the morning, we’ll see how many people come to work and we’ll let HSL know which departures we can operate,” Seppänen said.

Supervisors are not put at the wheel of the bus.

“We have so few front-line employees that they are kept in their regular duties so that potential drivers who come to work can be instructed, especially since they may be driving new lines for them.”

Also Nobina Oy prioritizes the operation of trunk lines in the event of a strike, the regional director of the western HSL region said earlier Mårten Winqvist.

The trunk lines operated by Nobina are 20, 30, 40, 200 and 300.

“You have to go one day or even one hour at a time and see how things progress. The last time a similar strike was due to tes negotiations was 13 years ago, so it is difficult to compare the situation to the previous one.”

Oy Pohjolan Liikenne Ab, on the other hand, is not going to prioritize certain bus lines, said the transport director Johan Nykvist.

“Drivers who come to work during the strike will drive the shifts that were already assigned to them. We don’t make them ride lines they don’t know. Of course, we hope that as many people as possible will come to work.”

According to Nykvist, the most important task in the event of a strike is to inform HSL about departures. Supervisors focus on this work. So the departures of this company’s buses will also probably appear in HSL’s route guide.

Metro, light rail and local train services will run as normal until the start of the strike.

However, rail traffic has also been given a strike warning. If the negotiations do not lead to an agreement, the four-day strike would begin on Monday, March 6.