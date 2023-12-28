Strikes | The ay movement opposes these government projects

The strikes are political, as their purpose is not to influence collective bargaining, but to oppose the government's extensive changes to working life. In addition, the employee unions oppose the way in which the government has pursued its planned reforms.

To the chemical industry there are going to be extensive strikes at the beginning of February, which, for example, will shut down Neste's oil refinery in Porvoo. The two-day strikes concern Porvoo's Kilpilahti and Kokkola industrial areas and several chemical industry production facilities.

The strikes are organized by Teollisuusliitto and Pro, the union representing white-collar workers.

Strikes are political, as their purpose is not to influence collective bargaining, but to oppose Petteri Orpon (kok) extensive changes to working life driven by the government.

In the program of the right-wing government there are several reforms that organizations representing the business world and entrepreneurs have been demanding for a long time.

On June 16, the leaders of the government parties Sari Essayah (KD), Riikka Purra (PS), Petteri Orpo (KOK) and Anna-Maja Henriksson (R) presented to the media the Vahva ja välitätva Suomi program created as a result of the government negotiations.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) told STT on Thursday that there will be no backing down from the reforms. According to him, they are necessary to improve employment and public finances.

In addition to the reforms themselves, the workers' unions oppose the way in which the government has pushed them. The unions demand that the government negotiate with them on all actions as a single entity. This would allow compromises. The government has not agreed to this.

HS listed the reforms that the employee unions oppose.

Expanding local bargaining

The government's goal is that workplace-specific, i.e. local, bargaining would be possible in all companies, regardless of whether the company belongs to an employers' association.

Now the law prohibits agreeing on some provisions related to working hours in the workplace, for example, in an unusual way, unless the employer is a member of the employers' organization itself and complies with the national collective agreement.

Teollisuusliitto is afraid that the government intends to give companies that are not members of employers' unions better opportunities to agree on issues on a workplace-specific basis. This would take away the incentive from companies to organize, i.e. to join employers' unions, which are the counterparty of employee unions in the negotiations.

“The entire labor market apparatus is in danger of breaking down completely,” says the chairman of the Finnish Industry Association Riku Aalto.

The government also wants to open up the possibility that someone other than a shop steward belonging to a trade union could also negotiate and agree on behalf of employees at workplaces.

This would reduce the power of the trade union movement.

Restriction of the right to strike

The government wants to limit the maximum duration of political demonstrations to one day, ban support strikes that are considered disproportionate, and increase fines for illegal strikes.

The upper limit of the fine would be set at 150,000 euros and the lower limit at 10,000 euros. The employee would be obliged to pay his employer a compensation of 200 euros if he knowingly continues a labor dispute that has been deemed illegal by the court.

The government's plans to reduce the right to strike have aroused opposition in employee unions.

An unpaid sick leave day

Trade unions refer to the government's intention to make the first day of sick leave unpaid as a “sickness fine”, unless otherwise agreed in the collective agreement

In Finland, about 11 percent of employees are outside collective agreements. In addition, the collective agreement of some sectors does not agree on sick leave pay. They will be directly affected by the change, unless they have agreed on it in their own employment contracts.

Unpaid sick leave days may emerge in all sectors when collective agreements are next negotiated.

Making termination easier

The government wants to make it easier to dismiss an employee on personal grounds. According to the plan, only a valid reason would be needed, while now according to the law, a valid and compelling reason is required.

Personal dismissal means that the employee is dismissed for reasons of his own making, which can be, for example, breach of the obligations of the employment contract or neglect.

The trade union movement has therefore named its entire counter-campaign Painava syy.

Strike guards in front of the Oulu swimming pool in the morning of November 7.

Shortening the duration of change negotiations

The government wants to increase the scope of the Cooperation Act so that change negotiations do not have to be organized in companies employing less than 50 employees. Now the limit is 20 employees.

In addition, the minimum duration of change negotiations would be shortened by half. Nowadays, negotiations must take place for at least six or two weeks, depending on the number of employees and layoffs, for example.

Unemployment insurance cuts

Employees' unions are also against the weakening of unemployment security, even though some of them have already been approved by the parliament.

Before Christmas, the parliament approved changes to unemployment insurancewith which the receipt of earnings-related daily allowance is tied to the earned salary and not to the number of working hours, the condition of employment is extended and, for example, the periodicity of holiday allowances is restored.

In addition, the deductible days of unemployment insurance will be returned from five to seven days, and the protective parts of unemployment insurance and child increases will be removed.