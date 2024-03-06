Strikes | Teollisuusliitto: The gas stations will run out of fuel

According to Neste, the strikes cause disturbances in the distribution of fuel liquids. Teollisuusliitto estimates that gas stations and airports will run out of fuel during the strike.

Fuel will run out of gas stations and airports during the strikes that start, estimates Teollisuusliitto.

Vice chairman Turja Lehtonen according to the gas station and airport stocks are not enough for two weeks.

“When the distribution from the Neste refinery is interrupted on Monday morning and the warehouses are not filled, it is clear that at some point during the strikes the fuel will run out. It will affect consumers,” says Lehtonen.

He says that the union will make sure that the interruption of fuel distribution does not affect, for example, hospitals or the heat supply of residents of detached houses.

Oil refiner Neste says that, if implemented, the strikes announced on Wednesday will cause disruptions to the distribution of fuel liquids. The company says it is working to ensure critical customer deliveries during the strike.

The Automotive and Transport Workers' Union (AKT) and the Confederation of Industry announced strikes on Wednesday, which will take place from 11 to 24 March. The targets of the strikes are, for example, Neste's distribution terminals in Porvoo and Naantali.

“If the announced political strikes take place as planned, we would have to shut down production at Neste's Porvoo refinery a few days after the strike started,” says Neste in its response to Helsingin Sanomat.

“This is due to the interruption of raw material deliveries and the filling up of product stocks. The refinery is not designed to be run down during the winter months. Shutting down on such a short schedule would cause significant process, environmental and personal safety risks.”

On Wednesday, St1, which runs St1 and Shell gas stations in Finland, could not assess the effects of the strike on the company's fuel distribution, as the assessment of the strike situation was ongoing.

Industrial union Lehtonen describes the industrial action as very exceptional.

“In my career, I have never seen such industrial action on the Cape of Finland.”

Bold political strikes are directed against working life measures promoted by the country's government.

Lehtonen says he is “extremely sorry” for the inconvenience caused by the strikes.

“After our previous actions, however, there are no signs that the country's government is changing its intentions. That is why we have had to take heavy measures.”

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) will meet the union leaders on Friday. Teollisuusliitto hopes that the meeting could start a “negotiation process”.

“All functions can be quickly ramped up in the middle of a strike if things change,” says Lehtonen.

However, according to the invitation, the purpose of Orpo's meeting is only to discuss the development of Finland's labor market model. Teollisuusliitto and other SAK unions will only agree to the negotiation table if, for example, the expansion of local bargaining and limiting the right to strike are also on the table.