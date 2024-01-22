Strikes | Tehy's council and Super's federal government authorized political industrial action

The nursing organizations Tehy and Super will talk about their industrial action on Tuesday.

Nursing organizations Tehy and Super are preparing industrial action to oppose the government's planned changes to working life.

On Monday, Tehy's council and Super's federal government gave the organizations the authority to decide on future industrial action. The unions will announce their actions on Tuesday.

“The council considered that there is a clear need for political support measures. However, situations may change quickly now, and therefore the council estimates that agility is needed for more detailed preparation and decisions in this time,” says Tehy's chairman Millariikka Rytkönen in the bulletin.

The organizations are particularly opposed to the fact that the government is trying to strengthen the export-driven nature of the labor market, i.e. that wage increases agreed in key export sectors would put a ceiling on other sectors as well. The change in the law would limit the national conciliator and conciliation boards from offering salary increases higher than export industries in their settlement proposals.

According to Tehy's council, the model would mean an “eternal salary pit” for caregivers.

“Otherwise, the care industry, which is in crisis, would suffer from the government's plans,” says Super's chairman Silja Paavola in the bulletin.

HS told last week, that industrial action is planned for the social and health sector until the beginning of February. Strikes are also possible, but they had not been decided yet.

To Finland there are going to be exceptionally large political strikes at the beginning of February, targeting, among other things, ports, air traffic, shops and industry. With strikes, the unions oppose the actions of the government.

Akava, the organization of the highly educated said on Monday, that its unions will organize walkouts on February 6 in the capital region, Turku and Tampere. For example, the Doctors' Association, the Health Nurses' Association and the Engineers' Association are involved.