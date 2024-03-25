Strikes | Technology industry survey: 40 percent of companies reduce investments in Finland due to strikes

In the survey, the companies also report on limiting production.

Four out of ten companies that responded to the Teknologiateollisuus ry's survey say that they are reducing their investments in Finland due to the ongoing political strikes.

“The survey proves that the effects of political strikes organized over the course of several months are extensive and severe,” the organization's press release says.

Large companies reacted particularly harshly to the matter. 20 percent of them answered that they would invest in Finland “significantly less” and 32 percent “slightly less” because of the strikes.

48 percent of them had chosen the option, which was formulated as “in the end, the impact on investment decisions is minimal”.

About two out of three medium-sized companies, i.e. companies employing 50–249 employees, answered that the impact on investments is minimal.

The question presented in the survey was presented in a somewhat introductory manner, because it already contained the idea of ​​reducing investments. The question was asked like this:

“Will your company make fewer investments in Finland in the next few years because of the strikes?”

From the big ones one in four companies says that they have already transferred their production to the group's foreign units due to the strike. However, the technology industry could not answer how permanent those production transfers are at their information conference in Eteläranta on Monday morning.

A little less than a third of respondents from industrial companies say they have to close or limit their production due to logistics strikes, even if the strike does not target these companies directly.

There have been difficulties in obtaining production inputs and implementing exports.

60 percent of the respondents said that customers were affected by the strikes. Concerns about reputational damage were also raised in the survey.

About one in ten industrial companies thought that labor disputes could also lead to layoffs.

Inquiry was carried out on 11.–18. March and 645 companies responded.

It means that almost two thirds of the member companies did not answer the survey, which affects the representativeness of the survey.

On the other hand, at the time of the survey, it was not yet known whether the strike would continue for a third week, so in that sense the answers could be milder than they would be now.

A large part of the companies that responded to the survey were not directly targeted by strikes.

Technology industry vice president Minna Helle emphasized the wide-ranging effects of the strikes at the press conference.

“Now the issue is not that the paint somehow deteriorates and you can put it back, but now the foundations of the Finnish economy are being undermined,” he said.

He considered the situation of companies that were targeted by direct strikes to be “completely unreasonable”.

Helle also told about the open answers to the survey. They also showed considerations about moving production elsewhere, such as to Sweden, Denmark, Estonia or the United States.

The open answers also mentioned that it is very difficult to explain the situation to foreign financiers.

In addition according to Helte, companies are worried about the development of the workplace atmosphere, when the confrontation is now emphasized in the public eye.

Many entrepreneurs answered that they do not recognize the same confrontation in their own company.