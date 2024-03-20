Strikes | Survey of family businesses: Political strikes have weakened growth prospects

Based on the responses to the survey, the strikes have weakened, among other things, companies' earnings expectations, growth prospects and complicated supply chains.

Political ones strikes have caused harm to more than four out of five companies that responded to the survey of the Association of Family Businesses.

More than half of the respondents to the member survey of the Association of Family Businesses felt that the political strikes held since the fall have caused them at least some harm. Almost 18 percent of the respondent companies estimate that the strikes have harmed them quite a lot, while 15 percent of the respondents estimate that the strikes have harmed their company very much.

“Political strikes aimed at closing ports are particularly harmful to family businesses that export. Reliability is really important in international trade. If orders cannot be delivered due to strikes, trust is gone,” says the CEO of the Association of Family Businesses Minna Vanhala-Harmanen in the union's bulletin.

The electronic survey of the Federation of Family Businesses was answered by 12.–18. of March, a total of 161 representatives of member companies. The association has more than 500 member companies. According to the Association of Family Businesses, most of the respondents are companies with a turnover of no more than 50 million euros and a maximum number of employees of 250.