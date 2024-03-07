Strikes | Stubb discussed the strikes with the director of the Service Assurance Center: “Yes, we will maintain security of supply”

On Thursday, President Alexander Stubb visited Northern Norway, where NATO's major military exercise is being held.

President Alexander Stubb said that he had met the CEO of Huoltovarmuuskeskus Janne Känkänen to discuss of the political strikes starting next week effects.

The strikes interrupt freight traffic at the ports for two weeks and cause disruptions to freight traffic by trains and fuel distribution. Trade unions oppose the government with strikes extensive changes driven into working life and cuts made or planned for social security.

According to Stubb, the maintenance security center is well prepared to act if necessary.

“It is important that everyone remains moderate and calm. Yes, we will maintain security of supply,” he said at a press conference in connection with his visit to Norway.

The Finnish Industry Association estimates on Wednesday that due to the strike, fuel may even run out even at gas stations and airports. An oil company Neste evaluates for HS more moderately, that the strike means disruptions to the distribution of fuel liquids.

CEO of Päivättäitavarakauppa ry Kari Luoto estimate on Wednesdaythat the strikes do not endanger the food supply, but in the longer term they may affect the availability of individual products.

Stubb was also asked if he intends to influence the strike situation in Finland.

“The president is not a party to labor market disputes. If somewhere there is a need to have a discussion, then you have to reassess,” he said.