Strikes | Stora Enso is also shutting down its factories – part of the employees will stop being paid

The production shutdown at the Varkaus packaging board factory starts on Wednesday.

Forestry company Stora Enso will suspend production at the Varkaus packaging board factory from Wednesday due to a political strike in the transport industry.

Stora Enso's communications director Ingrid Peuran according to the Varkaus LVL factory, operations will continue as normal.

Peura does not estimate how long the closure of the packaging board factory will last.

According to Peura, some production lines at Stora Enso's Imatran factories have also been shut down or will be shut down in the coming days. However, the factories are not closing completely.

Imatra's factories consist of two production units that produce chemical pulp and consumer cardboard.

A production shutdown has also been considered at the company's Oulu factory, but according to Peura, no decisions have been made on the matter.

Deer says that Stora Enso suspends the payment of wages to employees whose work has been interrupted.

280 people work at the packaging board factory in Varkaus.

CEO of the technology industry Jarkko Ruohoniemi told HS on Tuesday that the employers belonging to the Confederation of Business (EK) have jointly agreed that the payment of wages can be stopped immediately at all those factories that have to reduce their production due to the side effects of the two-week strike.

Consequently, the payment of wages can end immediately even at workplaces whose employees are not on strike themselves, if production is nevertheless decided to be suspended due to strike difficulties.

According to Ingrid Peura, decisions about production shutdowns are made on a plant-by-plant basis, which is why Stora Enso has not separately announced the closures.

“Even now we still don't know which factories will go down and to what extent,” he says.