Strikes | Some of the HSL buses are running out of fuel

Koivisto Auto's Ilmala depot will run out of fuel in 1.5 days.

Liquid the refinery has warned bus companies in the Helsinki region about a possible fuel shortage in the coming days.

According to its announcement, Neste cannot guarantee regular fuel deliveries or that the amount of fuel ordered by the bus companies would be received.

Fuel the end applies to some of the buses of the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL). About one third of the buses in the Helsinki region run on electricity.

Running out of fuel can therefore mean that HSL's shifts will not be run.

Buses on HSL lines are operated by several different companies. Large operators have large underground fuel tanks in their depots, smaller operators refuel their cars at traffic stations.

Many bus companies have already warned HSL about possible service interruptions, says the director of the purchasing unit Mika Häyrynen from HSL. At this stage, it is impossible to predict which lines or shifts could be affected by the disruptions.

It is also impossible to predict how diesel fuel distribution at gas stations might be disrupted.

“We have our own disturbance management group that monitors the situation. There is also a plan for which lines you want to keep running primarily in the event of a disruption. At this point, all that can be done is to monitor the situation.”

In previous strike situations, HSL has tried to run trunk lines, among other things.

Koivisto CEO of Auto Helsingin Mika Seppänen says that without fuel, the company's diesel buses will run out of fuel at Ilmala's depot after 1.5 days and at Vantaa's Ojango depot after three days.

At the Ilmala depot, the company has above-ground tanks, which are smaller in size than underground tanks.

The company runs 52 bus lines in Helsinki and Vantaa.

Koivisto The vast majority of Auto Helsingin's 251 buses, i.e. 191 cars, are diesel buses. Electric buses are not affected by the fuel shortage.

Others The big bus companies operating in the Helsinki region, Pohjolan Liikentei and Nobina, have more electric buses than Koivisto Auto.

Seppänen is not yet able to say which bus lines the possible service interruptions would affect.

“We run different lines mixed with electric buses and diesel buses. Line-specific information will be specified if there really are disruptions to fuel deliveries,” Seppänen says.

Koiviston Auto Helsinki is preparing to stop paying drivers' wages in the event of a possible disruption.

Yet on Friday Neste's Porvoo refinery said that he had agreed with the trade union AKT on protective work, thanks to which the refinery will be kept partially operational during the two-week strike. With the help of protection work, it would be possible to guarantee product deliveries that are critical for society.

“Perhaps the problem is not so much Neste's, but AKT's, which has promised that industrial action would not target public transport,” says Seppänen.

AKT has announced on its website that the strike does not concern passenger traffic. There are a total of 2,000 trade union members in the strike. As for Neste, the industrial action concerns warehouse operators.

Correction at 15:47: Corrected in the first paragraph shipping company to refinery.