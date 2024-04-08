Strikes | Several private schools are threatened with a strike

The strike would affect numerous schools and educational institutions around mid-April.

Education On Monday, the trade union OAJ, the Association of Public and Welfare Industries JHL and the Jyty trade union issued a strike warning for several private schools and educational institutions.

The strike is planned to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday 23-24. April. It concerns approximately 1,500 employees who are covered by the collective agreement in the private teaching sector in six locations.

Among other things, work tasks that, if interrupted, could endanger people's lives, health, safety or property are excluded from industrial action.

Organizations say that they have held collective bargaining negotiations with Sivistysala ry throughout the spring. The negotiations ended without results.

The collective agreement of the private teaching sector expired at the end of March.

With the strike, OAJ, JHL and Jyty are now trying to speed up negotiations on the working conditions of their members in the private education sector. The strike is therefore not opposed to the weakening of working life driven by the government, in contrast to political strikes.

According to OAJ, JHL and Jyty, there is still a long way to go in the negotiations with the employer's side, for example regarding the salary solution. In the opinion of the organizations, salary development must be competitive.

In addition, the employee side wants to improve the working conditions of trustees from the current one.

The organizations hope that there will be no need to resort to strikes, but that a satisfactory solution will be reached through negotiation.

Jyty also filed a strike warning for three universities of applied sciences on Monday.

The strike for union members will be held at Haaga-Helia, Metropolia and Karelia universities of applied sciences on Tuesday, April 23.