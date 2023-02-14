Strikes | Settlement proposals for AKT’s labor disputes, answers at 8 p.m

If an agreement is not reached today, the ACP strikes will start tomorrow.

Car- and a settlement proposal has been given to the transport trade union AKT’s labor dispute. Mediator Leo Suomaa issued settlement proposals early on Tuesday for labor disputes in the stevedoring industry, the truck industry, terminal operations, and the tanker and oil products industry.

The parties, i.e. AKT and the Port operators and the Autoliikentente employer’s union, will give their response to the settlement proposal at 20:00.

If no agreement is reached, the ACP strikes will start tomorrow. The stevedoring industry strike in ports and the terminal industry strike would start tomorrow at six o’clock in the morning.

Strikes in the truck industry, as well as in the tanker and oil product industries, would begin immediately after the change of day.