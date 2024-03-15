Strikes | Service security center: Despite the strikes, the service security situation is stable

According to HVK, it is possible that there will be individual disruptions in fuel distribution, which may have local effects on bus traffic.

Service reliability center (HCV) evaluatethat despite the ongoing strikes in Finland, the security of supply situation is stable.

According to the center, companies have taken precautionary measures and applied for exceptions to the strike limits on the basis of security of supply, in which case the effects on security of supply have been minimal.

The Maintenance Safety Center says that it has actively kept in touch with the unions responsible for labor disputes and has kept them aware of maintenance safety needs that require measures.

HVK says that it approached the unions during the strike, so that, for example, the distribution of jet fuel for the most security-critical flights would be sufficient. HVK has also drawn the attention of the unions to the importance of distributing liquid gas, i.e. propane, to companies critical to security of supply and required measures to ensure this.

“Several companies in the food industry have already received exemption permits for LPG deliveries, as have social and health care providers,” HVK says on its website.

Traffic according to HVK, there have been no changes in fuel availability.

According to HVK, no immediate significant security of supply effects are expected in the industry.

HVK says that during the week, it gathered situational information, especially from the industries covered by the strike, and that it used the formed situational picture as a basis for decision-making.

“For individual companies, the situation can still be challenging and disruptions in supply security may occur, but this does not mean that security of supply is being compromised,” HVK writes.