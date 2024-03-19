Strikes | SAK will announce its next actions at 11 o'clock, HS will show live

Decisions on possible new political strikes have been expected from SAK.

Central organization of wage earners Today at 11 o'clock SAK will tell what its next steps are in the fight against the government's labor market reforms.

The board of SAK has gathered in the morning for an extraordinary meeting. At 11 o'clock SAK will hold a press conference, the topic of which will be political strikes and other current labor market situations. HS will show Ilta-Sanomi's live broadcast of the press conference.

Decisions on possible new political strikes have been expected from SAK. The ongoing round of strikes has been announced to last until the end of this week.

Government is considering a small response to the labor organization SAK in order to end the political strikes, they said Helsingin Sanomat's sources on Monday.

The solution may be found in local agreement, the board's draft proposal aimed at expanding it is in the opinion round.

The government is exploring whether, by changing the draft of the local agreement, it would be possible to persuade SAK to the negotiating table to build a so-called export-led wage model with other labor market organizations.

Going into wage model negotiations would practically mean that SAK would no longer organize new strikes.