Strikes | SAK: The strikes planned for Thursday will be carried out as announced

According to Orpo, the government does not want to discuss all reforms at the same table, as the trade unions have demanded.

For Thursday the planned political industrial action will take place as announced.

The labor market model discussions between employers' and wage earners' organizations ended without results on Wednesday.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) hoped earlier on Wednesday that widespread strikes could still be avoided. For him, they are oversized. According to Orpo, the strikes, if implemented, would cause great damage to the Finnish economy and people's everyday life.

Several trade unions have planned strikes for tomorrow, which, among other things stop public transport In Helsinki and other cities.

Orpo stated that the labor market reforms will be carried forward as legal projects in accordance with the government program.

Strikes the trade unions behind it oppose the government's plans for reforms related to working life and cuts in unemployment insurance.

“We have promised all along that with respect to each legal project, working groups, negotiations and discussions about their content can and do take place,” he said at a press conference in parliament.

However, according to him, the government does not want to discuss all reforms at the same table.

“There is no such will on our part to go to one table where all of these would be gathered at the same time,” Orpo said.