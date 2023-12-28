Strikes | Rydman: “The Hakaniemi ay-mafia” is only interested in their own power – “Childish outbursts”, replies Sdp's Mäkynen

The government will not bow down in the face of “nightmare”, writes Minister of Economic Affairs Wille Rydman (ps) in the message service X.

Minister of Economic Affairs Will Rydman (ps) accuses the trade union movement of “selfishly securing its own dominant position” in message service X.

“The Hakaniemi ay-mafia is not interested in the preservation of jobs in Finland, not in the competitiveness of our country, not in economic growth, not in the interests of the motherland and the employee. It is driven only and only by the selfish securing of one's own dominant position. Fortunately, the country finally has a government that doesn't bow down in the face of naysayers,” he wrote on Thursday.

Labor Minister Arto Satonen (kok) tells STT that in Finland's current economic situation there is no need for strikes, and there is no way to back down from the necessary reforms in working life.

According to Satonen, the new political strikes are very extensive and cause considerable costs for companies. According to him, the strikes give a bad image of Finland as an investment environment. According to him, the strikes also show that reforming the labor peace legislation is important.

Industry Association announced earlier on Thursday about the political strikes that shut down the Kilpilahti and Kokkola industrial areas in Porvoo for two days. The strike affects, among others, Neste's Porvoon and Naantalin refineries and several companies in the basic chemical industry, especially in Uusimaa and Ostrobothnia.

The workers' unions have gone on strike at the end of the year to protest Petteri Orpon (kok) working life measures driven by the government that weaken the position of the employee and the trade union movement.

They also demand that the government negotiate with the employee unions on all actions as a single entity. This would allow compromises. The government has not agreed to this.

Also the vice-chairman of the opposition Sdp Matias Mäkynen on Thursday demanded the government to start “genuine negotiations”.

“Petteri Orpo must blow the whistle and start serious adult negotiations, where all parties are heard and a balanced solution is sought. A balance can be achieved either by retreating from the government's unilateral weakening or by including in the package factors that strengthen the position of employees,” he stated, according to the press release.

Mäkynen blamed Rydman and Suomen Yrittäjien Mikael Pentikää from “childish outbursts”. Entrepreneurs a recent opinion poll according to the trade union movement is a bigger investment brake than Russia waging an aggressive war of aggression in Ukraine.

According to Mäkynen, the facilitation of local bargaining planned by the government would enable the circumvention of collective agreements. According to him, the workers sent from abroad could make a “local agreement” in Finland, which would undermine the proposals of the Finnish collective agreements.