Strikes | Returning to normal will take weeks, the employer estimates

The month-long political strike paralyzed Finland's exports and imports, among other things, when the ports went on strike.

Thousands e.g. people working in ports and various industries will return to work on Monday, when the four-week long political strikes of the member unions of SAK will come to an end.

However, companies cannot return to normal by pressing a button. From the employer's side, it is estimated that it will take weeks for companies to restore operations back to normal.

Among other things, the CEO of Steveco, a condensing and logistics company operating in Kotka and Helsinki Ari-Pekka Saaren according to that, of the packers and foremen on its payroll, all were on a political strike. Work at the ports was at a standstill. That's why the companies that continued their production during the strike now have blocked traffic somewhere outside the ports, Saari tells STT.

“It will take weeks before the situation normalizes.”

A week at the beginning, the ports start off calmly, but as the week goes on, it can get busy, Saari thinks.

“When the traffic flows start after the middle of the week, there is a ketchup bottle effect that is first shaken and then it comes to the plate. It causes both rush and overtime.”

According to Saari, the political strike and work stoppage has been reflected in the ports in different ways in imports and exports.

“In imports, it was visible in the way that there is some stuff in the fields”, which should have been transferred to the logistics chains of industry or trade.

In exports, on the other hand, the strike affected that the goods did not reach the ports. That's why it had to be stored somewhere along the way or factories had to be closed.

Alan the CEO of Teknologiustuðir, which represents companies Jaakko Hirvola is on the same lines: recovering from a strike takes time. He also estimates that it will take a few weeks to get back to normal.

“We hope that operations will return to normal as quickly as possible,” he tells STT.

According to Hirvola, the challenges brought by the strike can be roughly divided into two categories: those that can be solved quickly and those that can be solved more slowly. According to him, where the challenges have been related to own production, they are easy and quick to fix.

“In production chains, where raw materials and components have stopped somewhere, for example due to a port strike, it (returning to normal) depends on” how soon the goods can be moved.

Hirvola also takes care of longer-term development. He refers to what the Technology Industry does to the surveywhere 40 percent of Finnish technology companies said they would reduce domestic investments due to political strikes.

“The thing that raises the most questions here is that there are already changes in the form of investments, for example, that have not been corrected,” he reflects, referring to the results of the survey.