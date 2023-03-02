Strikes | RAU rejected the settlement proposal regarding the locomotive drivers, the strike warning is postponed until the end of the month

RAU rejected the settlement proposal regarding locomotive drivers.

“The biggest reason for this unanimous rejection of the reconciliation proposal was that the proposal did not include text changes that would improve working hours”, RAU chairman Tero Palomäki says in the bulletin.

RAU had originally issued a strike warning for next week, 6-10. March. Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen however, postponed the start of the strike so that the strike could start on March 20 at the earliest. RAU says that it has issued a new strike warning on the 20th-31st. for the period between March

If implemented, the strike in question would stop rail traffic.

Service industry employers Palta says in its press release that it would have been ready to accept the settlement proposal.

“The reconciliation proposal had taken into account the negotiation goals of both the employer and the employee side in a balanced way, but the proposal did not work for RAU. For the train drivers, the presentation would have agreed, among other things, on a broad occupational well-being project, which would address the concern about occupational well-being brought up by RAU and its development”, negotiation manager Pasi Vuorio says in Palta’s press release.

The parties continue to discuss the locomotive drivers’ labor dispute under the leadership of the national conciliator.

Second the strike warning that was previously issued on the 13th to the 17th is canceled for March. RAU accepted the settlement proposal, which concerned customer service, traffic management and control, as well as administrative and other office tasks.

“The whole in this situation was acceptable. The employee’s side had few text change goals related to this contract, and the employer had significant weakening goals. All of these were overcome and family leave registrations were developed under reasonable conditions,” says Palomäki in the press release.

Also VR train conductors were going on strike next week. However, the strike was canceled when the Public and welfare sector union JHL and the employer union Palta approved a settlement proposal regarding the railway industry’s collective agreement earlier on Thursday.

JHL says that a two-year collective agreement was created for the railway industry, according to which wages will be increased by a total of six percent over the two years. The contract also includes a one-time payment of 500 euros. JHL represents, among other things, the conductors of VR’s trains.

The case was clarified at 9:46 a.m.: The contract settlement only applies to JHL, as far as RAU is concerned, the results of the negotiations have not been announced.