Strikes | Railway yard worker Perry Warren sees no other alternative to strikes: “This is an emergency call from our side”

Railway yard worker and Deputy Chief Steward Perry Warren arrives on Wednesday with a red locomotive made in the 1960s to the break room of VR Transpoint for the holiday of colorful sea containers in the port of Vuosaari.

A news broadcast about the strikes announced for next Monday is playing on the TV in the break room.

Warren states that the two-week strike is hard work, but the workers' side wants the government to really listen to their cause.

“Let's hope that the bull-headed ministry would come along and the kind of negotiating society we've had could be restored.”

Trade unions reported on Wednesday about political strikeswith which they oppose Petteri Orpon (kok) the government's labor market policy and cuts made or planned for social security. In addition to the reforms themselves, the workers' unions oppose the way in which the government has pushed them.

As a result of the strike, freight traffic in Finnish ports will stop for two weeks starting next Monday. There will also be disruptions to fuel distribution, the movement of goods on railway tracks and the process industry.

“Why it's exactly us who are being slandered and vilified here,” Warren asks.

“I understand that you have to save. We are in a bad financial situation, but the savings have to come from something other than the employee's skin.”

Perry says that even at the time of the election, the current government parties' promises about new jobs, for example, seemed hopeful.

“After they were chosen and a list like that came out immediately, I feel a little disappointed.”

Specially the changes planned by the government to the legislation on local agreements raise concerns.

“The collective agreements have been built with hard work by our predecessors. After all, we should stick to them, and not tear them down and weaken them,” says Warren, pointing to the place in the hallway where the collective agreement hangs on the wall.

“On the contrary, they should just be confirmed.”

Warren says that he would also like to leave to posterity a labor market based on agreements and stable for the employee.

“This isn't about backbiting or severing anyone's spine, but here we just want to maintain this current labor market system.”

Strike has never been the desired action, Warren says, but notes that there is no other option now.

He hopes that the labor market parties would really listen to each other and have a constructive discussion on the subject.

“This is a distress call from our side. Yes, we would like this to be a deliberative society in the future as well, as it has been up to now,” says Warren.

“Better a skinny deal than a fat fight at this point.”