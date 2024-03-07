Strikes | Queues and canisters have been seen at gas stations, says the entrepreneur

ABC stations sold more fuel than usual on Thursday. At some of Neste's gas stations, people have filled canisters with fuel.

Thursday it has been a busier day than usual at at least some gas stations, as motorists have prepared for possible disruptions in fuel distribution.

On Wednesday, Teollisuusliitto evaluate, that gas stations and airports will run out of fuel during the starting strikes. An oil company Neste evaluates for HS more moderately, that the strike means disruptions to the distribution of fuel liquids.

SOK's ABC chain manager Harri Tuomaalan by Thursday evening, fuel had been sold at ABC stations more briskly than usual. The sales volumes have been at the same level as, for example, at the start of Christmas traffic.

“The day is not exceptional, but more lively than a normal weekday,” he says.

According to Tuomaala, fuel sales have been larger than usual all over Finland.

However, it seems that the rate of visits to the pumps is not accelerating, but people are moving with a calm mind, says Tuomaala. He also emphasizes that there is no need for hoarding.

“Finland does not run out of fuel liquids. According to the current situation, we are able to keep normal operations going.”

However, the development of the situation is monitored “with a sensitive ear”.

“The current scenario is not that problems will certainly arise, but we also cannot say that there won't be any disruptions,” says Tuomaala.

Neste kauppiaat ry the chairman Vesa Jaskarin according to at least some level of congestion and hoarding was observed at some of Neste's gas stations on Thursday.

Queues have formed especially at the pumps of service stations located in urban areas, fuel has been collected in canisters and many people have filled up their cars.

“Man is a strange animal in that when you start telling about the end of something, it does cause some hoarding.”

Jaskari himself works as a trader for Neste Kuortane. An increase in sales volumes was also noticeable there on Thursday.

“Today, the flow in liters has started to grow a little, but not to the extent that there would be problems or there would be fears about the product running out. In my case, there will be enough stuff for a long time next week,” he says.

Service station company CEO of SEO Arto Viljanen on the other hand, says that he is worried about how the stations will have enough fuel for the next few weeks.

“In practice, many traders order fuel at least once a week. If there is a break of a couple of weeks, it could mean that the product runs out if consumption remains the same,” he says.

SEO has about 60 of its own gas stations and about 180 stations that are run by independent entrepreneurs. Viljasen has no information about the sales volumes of merchant stations, and the situation regarding its own stations will be clarified only on Friday.

However, no radical hoarding or congestion had come to Viljanen's knowledge by Thursday evening.

CAR- and the Transport Workers' Union (AKT) and the Finnish Industry Association announced strikes on Wednesday, which will take place from 11 to 24 March.

The targets of the strikes are, for example, Neste's distribution terminals in Porvoo and Naantali.

Neste has also said that it will have to shut down production at Neste's Porvoon refinery a few days after the strike starts, if the strikes go ahead as planned.