Strikes | Prime Minister Orpo Yelella: It seems to SAK that the only thing that works is for the government to back down on key reforms – Eloranta responds

According to SAK's Jarkko Eloranta, the government does not need to back down, but it could tilt its ear to the workers' side.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon According to (kok), the wage earners central organization SAK feels that the only thing that will work is for the government to back down on its key labor market reforms. Orpo commented on the matter to Ylen First thing in the morning on Saturday.

“It seems that the only way for SAK is for the government to back down on these key reforms and their key contents. They are trying to pressure us with strikes that cause great damage to the Finnish economy,” Orpo said in an interview.

According to him, the government will not compromise on the key contents of the labor market reforms it is pushing, but is still ready to discuss the details related to the reform. Orpo has presented a similar message several times.

The unions under SAK announced this week that they will continue the ongoing political strikes next week as well. The unions announced that they would continue the strikes after the Labor Minister Arto Satonen (kok) had met the management of SAK and Suomen Yrittäjie on Wednesday.

“I got the impression that SAK had already decided in advance that the strikes would continue,” Orpo stated on Yle.

Central organization of wage earners Chairman of SAK Jarkko Eloranta commented on Saturday via email to STT that the government does not need to back down.

“It's enough to turn your ear a little to the well-founded concerns of the employees,” Eloranta writes.

According to him, understanding for the employee side would be shown, for example, if the government abandoned changes that are unpleasant for employees and have no employment effects.

Eloranta mentions the so-called sickness penalty, i.e. the fact that the first day of sick leave would be unpaid. In addition, he mentions the government's intentions to intervene in the employee's dismissal protection.

In the current one In the labor market jams, the biggest dispute concerns the draft law currently in the opinion round, which deals with the expansion of local bargaining.

The government would like to extend local bargaining to unorganized companies as well. The employee organizations, on the other hand, have assessed that the model presented by the government could undermine the general binding nature of collective agreements in Finland.

On Saturday, Orpo denied that this was the government's goal. SAK's Eloranta said last week that he presented to Labor Minister Satose that the minimum levels of working conditions would be secured in Finland for ten years and that the general commitment in the current contract sectors would be maintained. On Saturday, Eloranta refers to this proposal again.

“The government can show that it stands behind its party speeches either by sticking to it or otherwise securing the protection of universally binding collective agreements in the change of local bargaining,” he says.

of SAK unions have organized political strikes to oppose the government's planned changes to the labor market. In addition to local agreements, the main disputes are related to, for example, the limitation of political strikes and the so-called export-led wage model. SAK has not agreed to negotiate only on an export-driven wage model, but on a broader whole.

At the end of the week, Labor Minister Satonen said that he had asked the presidents of the Teaching Professional Association OAJ and the nurses' union Tehy for help in order to get SAK involved in the salary model negotiations. Orpo has given his support to Satonen's actions and said on Saturday that Satonen enjoys his full confidence.

“It is very important that a contract-based model be found for it (salaries), because female-dominated sectors in particular would need a contract that would guarantee that wage gaps do not arise and that good wage solutions can be made for labor shortage sectors in the future as well,” Orpo said.