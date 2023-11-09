Strikes | Political strikes spread to the food industry – Here is the list of next week’s strikes

Teollisuusliitto and Pro will also organize demonstrations next week in the constituencies of Vaasa and Satakunta.

Employee organizations protests against the government will expand next week to the food industry, among other things.

The Finnish Food Workers’ Union (SEL) is organizing political strikes at 15 workplaces next week, which are intended to oppose the right-wing government’s weakening of workers’ working conditions and strike rights, as well as cuts in unemployment benefits.

According to SEL’s press release, approximately 4,000 employees work at the workplaces on strike.

The one-day strike will start, for example, at the HKScan factory in Vantaa on Monday evening. Later in the week, 24-hour strikes will be organized at the production plants of Atria, Poutu and Saarioinen around the country, for example.

Teollisuusliitto and Pro will also organize demonstrations next week in the constituencies of Vaasa and Satakunta.

They have also organized day-long political strikes today, Thursday, at several workplaces in the Savo-Karelia region.