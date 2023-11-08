Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Strikes | Pami’s strikes will affect shops and restaurants in Joensuu on Thursday

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2023
in World Europe
Strikes | Pami’s strikes will affect shops and restaurants in Joensuu on Thursday

Several unions are organizing regional, day-long strikes in November as a protest against the government’s policy.

Trade Union of Service Industries On Thursday, Pam organizes a mainly day-long industrial action in Eastern Finland, which is mostly aimed at shops and restaurants in Joensuu.

The target of the strike is, among others, Sokos in Joensuu and the shops operating in connection with it, as well as Rosso, Torrero, Amarillo and Coffee House.

In addition, the strike targets the Original Sokos Hotel Vaakuna in Joensuu and some property maintenance and cleaning companies in the area.

On Wednesday, Pam organized a strike that targeted, among other things, shops in the Turku area. The union always announces its strike targets the day before.

Strikes are part of the series of labor strikes announced last week by SAK, the central organization of Finnish trade unions, and its member unions, which oppose Petteri Orpon (kok) the government’s social security cuts and changes in legislation regarding working life.

More strike announcements are also expected in the coming weeks, as SAK has said that it will organize industrial action for about a month.

Several unions organize about a day-long industrial action on the same days in certain areas. In Eastern Finland, strikes will also be organized on Thursday by the Public and Welfare Association JHL, the Construction Association, the Industrial Association, the Electricity Association and STTK’s Trade Union Pro.

