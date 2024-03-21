Strikes | Outokumpu issued a profit warning again due to the continuation of strikes

Outokumpu estimates that the continuation of the strikes this week will weaken its adjusted EBITDA by around EUR 25 million.

Steel company Outokumpu again calculates its guidance for the first quarter of the year. The reason is the political strikes, which were reported on Wednesday to continue for a third week.

Among other things, the strikes are aimed at Outokumpu's steel factory in Tornio. In addition, they stop the freight traffic of the ports.

Outokumpu estimates that the continuation of the strike this week will weaken its adjusted EBITDA by around EUR 25 million.

The company now estimates that its adjusted EBITDA will decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023, when it was 72 million euros.

According to the company's estimate, the three-week long political strikes will weaken its adjusted EBITDA as a whole by approximately EUR 65 million. About half of this is expected to be realized in the first quarter and about half in the second quarter.

For the same reason, Outokumpu estimates that its stainless steel deliveries will decrease slightly from the fourth quarter of last year.

In progress existing political strikes began on March 11. Last week, Outokumpu evaluate, that a two-week strike would reduce its adjusted EBITDA by around 40 million euros.

At that time, the company still expected that its adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter would be at the same level or decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023.

According to Outokumpu's press release, most of its stainless steel and ferrochrome operations in Finland, as well as the Tornio port, have been closed since the start of the strike. The strike also indirectly affects the company's operations in other countries through internal material flows in both Europe and the Americas.