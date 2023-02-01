Strikes | Orion: Strikes can threaten the availability of medicines

The three-day strikes in the technology industry and the chemical industry began. The scope of the strike includes, among other things, all pharmaceutical factories of the pharmaceutical company Orion.

Industrial union strikes can cause problems with the availability of medicines.

The three-day strikes in the technology industry and the chemical industry began on Wednesday. The strike, which started at midnight, covers 50 workplaces in the technology industry, basic chemical industry, plastic product industry and chemical product industry.

The strike includes, among other things, ABB Group’s offices, pharmaceutical company Orion’s factories and Outokumpu’s steel factory in Tornio. About 7,200 people work in the workplaces targeted by the strike.

Strike can be a challenge to the reliability of supply of medicines, the situation in the field is already tight, said the communications director of the pharmaceutical company Orion Terhi Ormio To HS on Tuesday evening by email.

As far as the employees are concerned, the strike applies to all of Orion’s pharmaceutical factories and active ingredient factories.

“For some of the products, stocks are sufficient for a while, but for some of the products, even before the strike, the availability of medicines was at a lower level than usual due to long supply chains, logistical challenges and the world situation,” says Ormio.

“Unfortunately, product defects can occur.”

Ormio on Wednesday morning did not comment in more detail on which products could have possible drug shortages as a result of the strike. The effects on the availability of medicines largely depend on whether the strikes last three days.

“There have been challenges with flu medicines even before the strike, because there have been many different infections on the market and the demand has been strong. Many operators have already had delivery challenges in them,” he says by phone.

The most critical sites affected by the strike that has just started are Orion’s subsidiary Fermion’s factories in Oulu and Hanko. They manufacture a number of active ingredients for medicines that are delivered worldwide. The interruption of production can therefore affect the availability of medicines also elsewhere than in Finland.

“We are the only supplier worldwide of some really critical active substances, such as cancer drugs. In these factories, the effects of the strike are not limited to three days, but it can take more than a week for the factory to shut down, including downtimes,” says Ormio.

Industrial Union, Senior Officials YTN and Ammattilitto Pro’s strikes are the first of this labor market round, but more strikes are on the way if a solution to the labor disputes is not reached.

The labor disputes of the technology industry and the chemical industry were still mediated on Tuesday, but no solution was reached.

The unions have issued several other strike warnings, and the next strikes are looming as early as next week.

“The availability of medicines has been challenging before. Now it remains to be seen whether, if the strikes are prolonged, the availability of medicines will become even more difficult, if product shortages that are regrettable for patients occur as a result of the strike,” says Orion’s Ormio.

Mediation of labor disputes will continue on Friday for Teollisuusliitto.