Strikes | One picture shows the barren situation in the Helsinki area without buses

Laajasalo, which depends on buses, is in even worse shape during the strike week.

Over The island of 20,000 inhabitants in southeast Helsinki has been left in quite a mess due to the bus strike.

Laajasalo already had challenges with traffic, because extensive road works are being carried out on the island.

Now the bus strike has given rise to even longer car queues, which, based on social media publications, stretched to hundreds of meters.

On Thursday morning, numerous photos were shared in the local Facebook groups of Laajasalo and Kruunuvuorenranta showing the car hose standing on Laajasalontie.

Laajasalon on the island, which also includes the rapidly growing residential area of ​​Kruunuvuorenranta, the only form of public transport is currently buses.

In the spring, the situation eases a little, when year-round ferry service starts from Kruunuvuorenranta until the tram connection opens.

The tram connection to the city center will open in 2027, when the Kruunusilto rail service starts. Until then, there are bus connections to the nearest metro station, i.e. Herttoniemi, which is about 3–4 kilometers away depending on the departure point.

Krunuvuorenrantan thousands of new residents have moved to the area in recent years.

However, during the strike, a lot of community has been shown in the Laajasalo area.

In the Facebook groups of residents of both Laajasalo and Kruunuvuorenranta, plenty of carpools have been arranged, which have helped people get to the metro station or home from Herttoniemi in the afternoon.

In addition to congestion reporting, the pages now contain plenty of praise for neighborly help and community spirit.

The matter was elaborated on 2.3. 12:40 p.m.: Added information about the ferry service that will start from Kruunuvuorenranta in the spring of 2023.

Read more: A huge structure rises from the sea in front of Helsinki – Aerial photos show the giant project

Read more: Helsinki’s new residential area took the top spots – See the list of the most attractive neighborhoods

Read more: A completely new year-round and intra-city ferry connection to Helsinki

Read more: The woman waited for hours to get to her home in Laajasalo, which has become the worst part of the snow chaos

Read more: Helsinki’s largest district may soon change – a statistical surprise is hidden in the East