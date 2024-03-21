Ministry of Defense: The Russian Armed Forces launched “Dagger” attacks on the decision-making centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) launched a strike with high-precision weapons, including aeroballistic hypersonic missiles “Dagger”, on military installations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), said the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (MoD), Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

He explained that Russian troops managed to hit the decision-making centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Ukraine, logistics bases and temporary bases of special operations forces and foreign mercenaries. All goals of the strike were achieved, the lieutenant general stated. At the same time, the ministry did not specify where exactly the decision-making centers attacked from the air were located.

In addition, strikes were carried out on a warehouse for storing Ukrainian drones and a workshop for their production and repair. In 132 areas of the special military operation (SVO) zone, enemy personnel and military equipment were also hit.

The mayor of Kyiv reported damage in the city after the morning attack

Early in the morning on Thursday, March 21, the Ukrainian authorities announced an air raid alert throughout the country. The alarm sounded in all regions of Ukraine, as well as in parts of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions controlled by Kyiv.

Later, war correspondent Yuri Kotenok reported that seven-meter craters appeared in Kyiv after a missile attack on the morning of March 21.

According to the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, two enterprises and a transformer substation in the Podolsk region were damaged in the capital of Ukraine. In addition, in the Shevchenko district, an apartment in a residential building was on fire, as well as several cars in the parking lot. Klitschko reported four casualties.

Ukrainian media reported the use of Kinzhal and Kh-101 missiles, as well as three waves of explosions in the city.

Earlier, the Russian army hit an armored plant in Nikolaev

On March 17, it became known about the defeat of an armored plant by the Russian Armed Forces in Nikolaev in Ukraine. “One of the attacks hit the Nikolaev armored plant, where military equipment, including Western models, is repaired,” said Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of the Nikolaev underground.

This plant repaired foreign equipment supplied by Western countries to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including German Leopard tanks. On the same day, it was reported that the underground in Odessa carried out sabotage at the warehouse of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In total, about 50 drones, electronic warfare (EW) and counter-drone systems were destroyed.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian forces have lost more than 70 thousand people

According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, from the beginning of the year to March 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 71 thousand people in the area where the military operations were conducted. This figure turned out to be three times higher than those presented for the same period in 2023, the head of the defense department emphasized. He added that the enemy also lost 11 thousand weapons.

Thus, since the beginning of 2024, Russian troops have destroyed four American Abrams tanks, five German Leopards and 27 American Bradley vehicles. In addition, the attack hit 11 anti-aircraft missile launchers, including five Patriots.