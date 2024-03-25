“VO”: The Russian Armed Forces attacked the SBU decision-making center in Kyiv

The Russian Armed Forces (RFAF) launched a series of artillery strikes on decision-making centers in Kyiv. In particular, one of the capital's facilities of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was hit. This became known from the material of the Telegram channel “Military Observer” (“VO”).

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the incoming messages. It is known that around noon three powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv. According to eyewitnesses, explosions were heard in the central area of ​​the Ukrainian capital some time after the air raid warning was announced.

The destruction of another facility in Kyiv is reported

Information about exactly how the target in the Ukrainian capital was struck varies. The attack on the decision-making center was carried out either with the help of Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles or with the help of Onyx supersonic missiles. Exactly what object we are talking about is not specified.

Photo: Vadim Ghirda / AP

IN Telegram– the channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring” note that as a result of the missile attack, the building of the former Civil Defense Headquarters of Ukraine was also destroyed. “It is unknown what exactly was located in this building at the moment,” the authors of the publication add.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces hit two Western Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) at Zhulyany airport in Kyiv. Sources confirmed this information TASS in security forces. The agency's interlocutors added that the crew included mercenaries from NATO countries.

Russia last week struck decision-making centers in retaliation for Belgorod.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said last week that massive strikes on Ukrainian territory from March 16 to 22 were carried out as retaliation strikes in response to attacks and shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on Russian border areas – primarily the Belgorod region.

Photo: Russian Ministry of Defense / TASS

Allegedly, decision-making centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, airfields, repair shops for weapons and military equipment, warehouses for storing drones and unmanned boats, logistics bases, as well as points of deployment of Ukrainian military and foreign mercenaries were hit.

It was noted that during these days the Russian Armed Forces carried out 49 such strikes. Air-launched, high-precision, long-range weapons were used. Among other special weapons, hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, missile systems, and drones were used. Within a week, objects in Kyiv, Kharkov and Nikolaev came under attack.