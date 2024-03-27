Strikes | Niinistö to Yle: The labor market dispute also affects bystanders Finns and companies

President Niinistö is concerned about what kind of wounds are left from the ongoing labor market disputes.

President Sauli Niinistö said For public radio, that he has followed the labor market dispute raging in Finland with displeasure. Niinistö says that the dispute also causes financial damage to those people and companies that are not involved in the dispute.

“On the other hand, it's also a little confusing what kind of wounds this will leave. Bitter feelings for sure. I hope there is no very deep and long-lasting wounding,” Niinistö said on Yle.

Niinistö commented on the labor market dispute in connection with Yle's news broadcast.

Editor of Yle Annika Damström told Niinistö that the president has been mentioned in the public discussion related to the strike dispute as some kind of mediator. Niinistö said that he has not been asked for such a role.

Niinistö will be a guest of Yle's A-studio on Wednesday. The interview in the A-studio is mainly about the report he is preparing for the EU's preparedness for crises, which he is writing for the EU.