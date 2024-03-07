Strikes | More than 1,300 euros in hand – This is how trade unions now pay strike subsidies

The strike allowances paid now are slightly higher than in previous strikes. SAK's other member unions contribute to the costs.

On Monday trade unions that go on strike pay their members a strike allowance of 166 euros per day, according to data collected by Helsingin Sanomat.

SAK unions announced a two-week strike on Wednesday, which will stop freight traffic in Finnish ports, cause disruptions to the movement of goods on the railways, and shut down industry as well.

Political strikes are used to protest Petteri Orpon (kok) the government's labor market policy and cuts made or planned for social security.

HS found out how much Teollisuusliitto, Sähköliitto, JHL and the Automotive and Transport Workers' Union AKT pay their members for participating in the strike.

According to SAK's estimate, 7,000 wage earners will take part in the strike, of which around 4,000 are members of the Finnish Industrial Union, a couple of thousand from AKT and the rest from other unions.

The unions have agreed that for the two-week strike, members will be paid 166 euros per day for every 14 days. This means that the total strike allowance is more than 2,300 euros.

Strike allowance is taxable income. With clean hands, members receive 98.50 euros per day, i.e. slightly less than 1,400 euros for the entire strike period. Some of the taxes may be paid back as a tax refund when the year's taxation is completed.

This time, the strike allowance is paid for every day and not just for a five-day week. The unions have justified this by saying that such a long strike also affects the accruals of annual leave.

On Wednesday At SAK's press conference, the union leaders said that the unions “share the costs” with each other, meaning that other unions also participate in the payment of subsidies.

The compensations to be paid now are indeed higher than what the unions have paid in the past. Teollisuusliitto estimated on Thursday on its website that its strike fund can still handle such an amount well.

The amount of strike allowances varies depending on the strike, industry and union. Most of the grants are roughly between 50 and 150 euros. The trade union of the teaching sector, OAJ, paid a strike allowance of up to 180 euros for one day in the early childhood education industrial action in January. OAJ has so far only organized one day-long industrial action.

Part of the unions will also organize shorter strikes during the two weeks, for which a lower compensation may be paid.

In addition, for example, the members of Pami and Rakennusliitto, the service trade union, now participate in the strikes of other unions at the declared strike sites, in which case they receive compensation from the unions that declared the strikes.