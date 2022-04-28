June 2006, summer of the World Cup. Wangen im Allgau, just beyond Lake Constance, southern Germany. News shakes the tournament. Three days after their debut, Togo is on strike. And nothing: the Africans are locked in the locker room, they refuse to train. There is money involved. Much money. Money promised after qualification. Money that the players demand from the Federation. They threaten: without money we do not play. One hundred and fifty thousand euros each for the qualification obtained. Then thirty thousand euros for each win and fifteen thousand for a draw, in case that. These were the pacts.